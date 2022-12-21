ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try this low-carb baked Brie en croute for a gorgeous holiday appetizer

By Ryan Turner
 4 days ago
A wheel of prosciutto-wrapped Brie sits atop a layer of sweet, tangy, sugar-free cranberry sauce, all inside a blanket of delicious buttery, flaky, low-carb pastry. Grateful

The sweet and savory combination of melted Brie and sweet, tart cranberries is the star of this unique, low-carb baked brie recipe.

A wheel of prosciutto-wrapped Brie sits atop a layer of sweet, tangy, sugar-free cranberry sauce , all inside a blanket of delicious buttery, flaky, low-carb pastry. This spectacular holiday centerpiece will leave your guests convinced they should consider a keto diet.

In the culinary arts, the term en croute (pronounced “on KROOT”) implies a food that has been wrapped in pastry dough and then baked in the oven. The dough can be an ordinary pie dough or puff pastry. And the item can be baked in a dish or simply rolled up in pastry and baked on a rack. In other words, when you hear something en croute, it’s basically something delicious, that has been wrapped in a crispy pastry and baked.

Low-carb baked Brie en croute recipe

Author: Ryan Turner

Makes: 10 servings

Ingredients

For cranberry sauce:

  • 12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
  • Juice of 1 orange (or ¼ cup water)
  • 1½ cups water
  • 1 cup Sola sweetener or other granulated sweetener
  • Zest of ½ orange
  • 1 cinnamon stick (optional)

For pastry crust:

  • 1¼ cups finely ground almond flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ stick unsalted butter
  • 4 ounces shredded low-moisture mozzarella
  • 2 free-range eggs

For baked Brie:

  • Two 8-ounce rounds of brie, rinds removed
  • 6 slices prosciutto
  • 1 beaten egg

For garnish:

  • Fresh berries
  • Rosemary sprigs

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Heat cranberries, orange juice, water and Sola sweetener in large saucepan over medium heat.
  3. Bring liquid to boil, then add orange zest and cinnamon stick. Simmer mixture over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, until it reaches thick, jam-like consistency. Cool and store in refrigerator until ready to serve, then serve at room temperature. (Can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.)
  4. Place almond flour, baking powder and salt in bowl of stand mixer or large mixing bowl.
  5. Place butter and mozzarella into microwave-proof bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Cook on full power for approximately 2 minutes, checking every 30 seconds until mixture is melted.
  6. Pour cheese mixture over dry ingredients, and add 2 eggs. Beat on high speed with stand mixer or handheld electric whisk until dough is smooth. (This will take a little longer than regular dough.)
  7. Place dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper, and flatten into large circle about 1/8 inch thick. Place dough in freezer while you prepare Brie filling.
  8. Cut rind off of 2 wheels of Brie. Sandwich wheels together with approximately 3 tablespoons cranberry sauce, then wrap with 6 slices prosciutto.
  9. Remove firm pastry dough from freezer and peel off parchment paper. Place 2 tablespoons cranberry sauce in middle of dough and on top of Brie. Position Brie in middle of dough.
  10. Fold up dough to fully enclose Brie. Remove excess dough and smooth out. Use leftover dough to decorate.
  11. Place Brie onto sheet pan and brush thoroughly with egg wash.
  12. Bake for 35 minutes until golden-brown and puffed up.
  13. Serve with fresh fruit and rosemary sprigs.

Notes:

Suggested decoration: Cut some leftover dough into small leaf shapes and “glue” them to side of Brie with egg wash.

The pastry acts as an edible scoop for heavenly, melty cheese -- but have plenty of spoons, knives and napkins on hand so your guests don't miss a bit of gooey goodness.

Check out these recipes to up your kitchen game:

This article originally appeared on Grateful: Try this low-carb baked Brie en croute for a gorgeous holiday appetizer

