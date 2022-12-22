ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Eastern Illinois Beats Iowa in Historic Upset

By Nick Selbe
 4 days ago

It was a day to forget for the Hawkeyes after an upset for the ages.

The Iowa men’s basketball program might not be considered among college basketball’s blue bloods, but it’s certainly been one of the most successful in recent years. The Hawkeyes have appeared in six of the past eight NCAA tournaments and won the Big Ten tournament last season for the third time in program history.

All that recent success makes Wednesday’s 92-83 home defeat against Eastern Illinois all that more stunning.

The Hawkeyes led by eight at halftime before surrendering a 20-10 run to begin the second half, and never again reclaimed the lead. Iowa was favored by 30 points or more across multiple sportsbooks against the previously 3-9 Panthers, making this the biggest upset in men’s college basketball in the past 30 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info .

Eastern Illinois plays in the Ohio Valley Conference, and entered play on Wednesday ranked No. 350 out of 363 Division I teams by the NCAA’s NET ranking system . Before knocking off the Hawkeyes, its previous wins this season came against IUPUI (ranked No. 360 in NET), Blackburn College (Div. III) and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (NAIA).

