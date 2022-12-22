Chevron worker, suspect dead after shooting near 19th Ave and Bethany Home

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
Man dead after crash involving motorized scooter in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter late Christmas Eve. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a crash near 2nd Street and Glendale Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 55-year-old Thomas Michale Lee, who was seriously hurt Police rushed the man to the hospital where he later died.
Phoenix shooting leaves man critically injured, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officials visited the area at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business. The man, who...
Man rescued from apartment fire near 7th Street and Indian School Road
A man is okay after he was reportedly rescued from a burning apartment overnight in central Phoenix.
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Sunday evening for a missing Valley woman who has a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, authorities said. Maria Saenz De Smith, 60, was last seen near 19th and Peoria avenues in north Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Head-on crash in San Tan Valley leaves 2 dead
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people were killed during a head-on collision in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
One seriously hurt after crash on Olive Avenue near Loop 101 in Peoria
One person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Olive Avenue near the Loop 101 in Peoria.
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
I-10 reopens near Bullard Avenue after police situation
GOODYEAR, AZ — The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down in the West Valley due to a police situation early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the scene was near Bullard Avenue and involved an armed person on the roadway. Video from...
Woman arrested for false reporting and DUI after driving car into Chandler lake, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has arrested a woman after the car she was driving ended up in a lake just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities. Police said the woman was arrested on charges of false reporting and driving under the influence after police and firefighters...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
1 dead after wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A deadly wront-way crash closed the northbound lanes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
