ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chevron worker, suspect dead after shooting near 19th Ave and Bethany Home

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crash involving motorized scooter in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter late Christmas Eve. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a crash near 2nd Street and Glendale Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 55-year-old Thomas Michale Lee, who was seriously hurt Police rushed the man to the hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix shooting leaves man critically injured, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officials visited the area at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business. The man, who...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Head-on crash in San Tan Valley leaves 2 dead

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people were killed during a head-on collision in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 reopens near Bullard Avenue after police situation

GOODYEAR, AZ — The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down in the West Valley due to a police situation early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the scene was near Bullard Avenue and involved an armed person on the roadway. Video from...
GOODYEAR, AZ
12news.com

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead after wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A deadly wront-way crash closed the northbound lanes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy