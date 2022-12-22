Read full article on original website
Henderson police shoot, injure man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department shot and injured a man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning. According to Henderson police, at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in the area of Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive for a report of two suspects breaking into vehicles.
Las Vegas mother charged after toddlers die in suspected DUI crash threatened person with knife, cut up shoes weeks earlier
Police arrested the mother facing child abuse charges in connection with the death of her two young daughters killed in a suspected DUI crash in a domestic disturbance weeks earlier after she allegedly threatened a person with a knife and cut up their shoes, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Suspect injured in Henderson police shooting near Horizon, I-11
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the southeast valley. According to Sergeant Julio Delgado with Henderson Police, a neighbor saw two men possibly breaking into a vehicle around 8:18 a.m., so he called the police. Officers responded and located the two subjects matching...
North Las Vegas Police seeking help finding missing 57-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department needs help finding a missing man. Curtis Knode, 57, was last seen walking near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Bruce Street on Dec. 23, just before midnight. Authorities said Knode is deaf and mute and has the mental capacity...
Deadly crash reported on Las Vegas Boulevard near Jean
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash. Officials said at this time, Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions near Mile Marker 12, near Jean, while troopers conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area. No...
Dog left for dead at landfill outside Las Vegas dies, deputies search for owner
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A dog left for dead at a dump in Pahrump has died, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. Deputies discovered the severely dehydrated pitbull at the landfill on Christmas Eve, they said. Despite veterinarians’ efforts to save her, the dog died later in the day. Sheriff’s deputies suspect a person left […]
Las Vegas pastor accused of molesting young girl during boat trip to Lake Mohave
A Las Vegas pastor has been accused of molesting a girl under the age of 14 during a boat trip to Lake Mohave last summer, according to the arrest report.
Man dead after house fire in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department was called to a house fire in the southeast valley. On Sunday at about 10:30 a.m., authorities received reports of a house fire at the 400 block of Cattail Circle, near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street. Firefighters began fighting the...
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police need the community’s help finding a truck they believe is involved in a deadly hit and run. Police tell FOX5 a person was found with blunt force injuries in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on Wednesday, December 7.
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested...
Las Vegas police search for missing teen last seen near east Las Vegas park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for a teen who may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance. 16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen Friday morning near Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community Park, located at St. Louis Ave and Eastern.
Police investigate armed robbery at west valley ATM
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at an ATM in the west Las Vegas valley. Officers reported to the 800 block of S. Rainbow Boulevard near Alta Drive around 9:18 a.m. on Thursday. According to LVMPD, a suspect with a firearm took money from an...
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Aunt of 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash appears in court
The aunt of two toddler girls killed in a suspected DUI crash last week was wheeled into the Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning as legal proceedings begin. The children’s mother remains hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries.
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada spends $25K in repairs, protection after catalytic converter thefts
A local nonprofit shared the issues it has been having with a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past year. "We can't afford to keep doing it," Andy Bischel, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada said.
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out man who shot Chinatown waiter ceases Las Vegas operations
A non-profit group that bails people out of jail for free has faced scrutiny after one defendant nearly killed a man while out on bond.
Police bodycam video shows moments after North Las Vegas crash killing two toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New footage from police show the moments after a fatal car crash left two children died while their mother and aunt were injured. The women are facing several felony charges. Body camera footage from the first officer that arrived at the scene shows two women...
North Las Vegas police arrest Corvette driver caught driving 106 mph in 45 mph zone
A man was arrested in North Las Vegas after going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone Monday evening.
