North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Suspect injured in Henderson police shooting near Horizon, I-11

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the southeast valley. According to Sergeant Julio Delgado with Henderson Police, a neighbor saw two men possibly breaking into a vehicle around 8:18 a.m., so he called the police. Officers responded and located the two subjects matching...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Deadly crash reported on Las Vegas Boulevard near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash. Officials said at this time, Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions near Mile Marker 12, near Jean, while troopers conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area. No...
JEAN, NV
news3lv.com

Man dead after house fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department was called to a house fire in the southeast valley. On Sunday at about 10:30 a.m., authorities received reports of a house fire at the 400 block of Cattail Circle, near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street. Firefighters began fighting the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate armed robbery at west valley ATM

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at an ATM in the west Las Vegas valley. Officers reported to the 800 block of S. Rainbow Boulevard near Alta Drive around 9:18 a.m. on Thursday. According to LVMPD, a suspect with a firearm took money from an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
LAS VEGAS, NV

