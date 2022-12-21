Huron Men’s Varsity basketball kept their spotless undefeated record in a somewhat unimpressive 51-46 win over Canton. This was Huron’s lowest-scoring effort of the season to this point, but it got the job done nonetheless. The Rats held a consistent 5-10 point lead for the entirety of this game, and it was all they needed. Sophomore forward Macari Moore continued to dominate, scoring 22 points and accounting for much of the Rats’ production on offense. It was far from pretty, but at the end of the day, a win is a win for Coach Mo Kasham’s team.

CANTON, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO