Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Ryan McMahon announces he will run for re-election as Onondaga County Executive
Syracuse, N.Y. — County Executive Ryan McMahon is ending the year on a high note. He finished navigating Onondaga County through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and then delivered Micron and its $100 Billion dollar megafab plans to Central New York. Now McMahon says he is preparing to...
Onondaga County executive hires former candidate for sheriff to advise on public safety
Esteban Gonzalez may not have won the race to become the next Onondaga County sheriff but he will be advising the county on public safety issues. On Friday afternoon, the County Executive’s Office announced Gonzalez was appointed as the deputy director of strategic initiatives, according to a news release.
cortlandvoice.com
Synthetic drug law passed by county legislators
The Cortland County legislature voted 12-3 Thursday to approve the county’s synthetic drug law legislation, which prohibits the sale and possession of intoxicating chemical compounds meant to mimic the effects of controlled substances, and includes harsh penalties for violators. At the county legislature meeting Thursday, legislators spoke for and...
Ithaca yet again misses out on big state downtown state grant
ITHACA, N.Y. — Looks like the government grant sleigh skipped Ithaca again this year. The city has yet again been passed over for a $10 million grant for downtown improvements from the state, with the awards for the Southern Tier region going to Endicott and Norwich. Again. Yes, again....
Over $5.5M in unpaid school taxes in Chemung County
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over $2.6 million will be added to Chemung County taxes next year after that amount wasn’t paid in school taxes in 2022, according to the treasurer’s office. Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman said that among all the school districts with residents in Chemung County, a total of $5,590,308.80 in school […]
NewsChannel 36
The Elmira Pioneers give back to the less fortunate
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds came out to the Chemung County Family Fitness Center for free, hot meals and warm clothes on Christmas Eve. Robbie Nichols, the owner of the Elmira Pioneers baseball team, said this is the organization’s fifth year of giving back to the less fortunate. Nichols...
cnycentral.com
McMahon working to turn $100 billion Micron promise into signed deal
Onondaga County’s Economic Development team is wrapping up 2022 pushing hard to maximize the opportunity of memory chipmaker Micron selecting the Syracuse area as its new manufacturing home. Heavy construction on the mega fab plant is scheduled to start in 2024. Before that happens the company, the county and other government agencies have to fine tune and agree on details of the deal.
14850.com
Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
The Whale 99.1 FM
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
NewsChannel 36
Community members unite to help deliver gifts from the Arctic League
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people lined up hours before the Arctic League opened to help deliver gifts for children living in Chemung County. Dozens of Arctic League members and several police officers from the Elmira Police Department helped keep the drive-thru process organized and smooth. "When I got...
Onondaga County reporting 14 fentanyl overdoses in just 36 hours
Onondaga County has seen over a dozen overdoses in just a day and a half. In the last 36 hours, 14 people have experienced fentanyl overdoses in the county, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference Thursday. He could not confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal...
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Lifts Travel Advisory
UPDATE 12/24: Steuben County has lifted the travel advisory, effective 11AM on Saturday, December 24th. However, people are still advised to use extreme caution when traveling, due to high winds and blowing snow. County officials say utility crews are working to restore areas without power, but the weather is hampering...
waynetimes.com
Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors
The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
whcuradio.com
Five in Ithaca charged in check fraud investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Five people in Ithaca are charged with multiple felonies. Ithaca Police began a thorough months-long investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds occurring in the City of Ithaca and surrounding areas on July 20th. Officials say the investigation revealed a group of people had stolen more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over a period of several weeks. IPD made five arrests on Monday. 28-year-old Tyrie Gray, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and 5 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Beverly Heffron, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Henry Moreno, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and five counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 21-year-old Aliza Turcsik-Hines, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 20-year-old Ashanna Wilder, of Ithaca, is charged with grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 4 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Arrest Five in Larceny Investigation
On July, 20, the Ithaca Police Department initiated an investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds which were largely being committed in the City of Ithaca and the surrounding area. The investigation revealed that a group of five people stole more than $25,000 from a local housing agency...
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Men Sentenced to State Prison
Two men from Johnson City were sentenced for separate crimes. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Muhammad Aziz was sentenced after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. In June, state police special operations response team members executed a search warrant on Aziz's residence...
Comments / 1