Early Signing Day 2022: A complete list of Nebraska high school football players who signed D-I scholarships

By Nathan Charles

The Division I football early signing period started Wednesday and runs through Friday. Below is a list of Nebraska high school seniors who have signed so far this week.

If you know of any additions or corrections to the list, please email nate@scorebooklive.com . We will continue to update this post as we learn of more signings.

Feature photo: Football recruits, from left, Mason Goldman, Joe Roll, Zane Flores, Korver Demma and Braylon Muhle come together for a photo with coaches and friends on Wednesday morning at Gretna High School. (Photo courtesy of Gretna athletics)

Kicker – Tristan Alvano, Omaha Westside (Nebraska)

Safety – Wyatt Archer, Skutt Catholic (Iowa State)

Running Back – Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South (Nebraska)

Tight End – Ben Brahmer, Pierce High School (Iowa State)

Running Back – Charmar (Marty) Brown, Creighton Prep (North Dakota State)

Wide Receiver – Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East High School (Nebraska)

Linebacker – Korver Demma, Gretna High School (Nebraska)

Quarterback – Zane Flores, Gretna High School (Oklahoma State)

Tackle – Mason Goldman, Gretna High School (Nebraska)

Tackle – Gunna Gottula, Lincoln Southeast (Nebraska)

Defensive Lineman – Victor Isele, Gran Island Northwest (North Dakota State)

Tackle – Brock Knutson, Scottsbluff High School (Nebraska)

Wide Receiver – Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside (Nebraska)

Defensive Lineman – Rocco Marcelino, Creighton Prep (Princeton)

Kicker – Simon McClannan, Millard South (Kansas State)

Athlete – Kade McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan (Oklahoma)

Outside Linebacer – Brock Murtaugh, Millard South (Colgate)

Wide Receiver – Ben Ngoyi, Lincoln High (Iowa State)

Defensive End – Maverick Noonan, Elkhorn South (Nebraska)

Offensive Lineman – Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic (Iowa)

Wide Receiver – Joe Roll, Gretna High School (South Dakota State)

Defensive Lineman – Lance Rucker, Millard South (North Dakota)

Guard – Sam Sledge, Creighton Prep (Nebraska)

Safety – Kolten Tilford, North Platte (South Dakota State)