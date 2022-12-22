Read full article on original website
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022
It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
See the Prettiest Missouri Cave You’re Not Allowed to Enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. However, there is one that is very pretty and is full of history that you're not allowed to go inside of. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri is an interesting place. If you're not familiar with Danville, it's just west of the St. Louis area. Only In Your State shared a nice article about this Missouri cave destination recently.
How the Dangerous Winter Storm Will Impact Missouri & Illinois
As winter begins, brace yourself for an incoming dangerous winter storm that will impact Missouri and Illinois with big winds, cold and some snow. I'm going to avoid the more sensational predictions I've seen from some weather outlets about how much snow could fall over the next couple days in both Missouri and Illinois. Yes, we'll see some snow, but the National Weather Service is much more concerned with wind chill and cold temperatures than precipitation at this point.
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
A New Hotel Opening in Missouri on the “Book Now” List
A brand new hotel in Missouri is opening in 2023, and it makes the list of new US hotels you'll want to book now. What is this hotel? Where is this hotel? Let's answer those questions for you... According to the travel website travelawaits.com, the 21c Museum Hotel in St....
Here’s the Science of Why These Illinois Deer are Licking a Cat
There's been a wildlife mystery for the last year. Millions have watched Illinois deer licking a cat and can't figure out why. I know why and I believe I have the science to prove it. Since this was first shared nearly a year ago, over 3 million people have watched...
Census Data Shows 104,000 People Have Said Goodbye to Illinois
You may sometimes hear anecdotal stories of Illinois population on the decline, but now there is actual data showing people are leaving Illinois by the thousands. The ratio of negative population decline is among the highest in America according to US Census data. This new information was just released today...
A City in Missouri makes the 10 Best Cities for Dive Bars List
A 'dive bar' is a special place, a place without the frills and fluff, a place where everything is simple. It's got good beer, cheap prices, and an open seat at the bar. If you are looking for a ton of great dive bars, then you need to take a trip to this city in the Show-Me State.
Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?
There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
Peek Inside One of the Fanciest Treehouses You’ll See in Missouri
I have pretty high standards for treehouses, but even I would admit this one is likely the fanciest you'll ever see in the state of Missouri and I have the pics to prove it. I have reason to believe this is an almost brand new Missouri treehouse on Airbnb. It's located just southwest of the St. Louis area in Innsbrook, Missouri. It's near the resort located in that area which means not only do you have a newly-built treehouse to enjoy, but also sailboats, golf, playgrounds and lazy river pools. Drool over the pics yourself.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Dive in Illinois Offers This ‘Metal’ Burger
The list of diners, drive-ins and dives visited in Illinois by food celebrity Guy Fieri is long, but there can only be one "best". That place in the Land of Lincoln is a diner in Chicago that offers the most 'metal' burger you'll ever find (and that's a good thing).
2 Missouri Boys Harvested a Record ‘Monster’ 35 Pound Raccoon
It's not officially a record yet, but it likely will be. 2 Missouri boys harvested what was accurately described as a "monster" 35 pound raccoon recently and they have the pic to prove it. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared the story of Couper Simmons who was hunting with his...
Alfalfa Cubes Distributed in Missouri & Illinois Can Kill Horses
If you have horses in Missouri or Illinois that feed on alfalfa cubes, you need to be aware of an urgent recall from the US Food and Drug Administration. Products distributed in both Missouri and Illinois may contain an organism that can kill the animals. This is a voluntary recall...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Who’s the Richest Person in Missouri? This Guy Worth $8 Billion
Wealth is a strange word. Richness can be measured by how full one's life is. However, when it comes down to pure dollars and cents, there's one person in Missouri who has a net worth above and beyond anyone else and he's worth an estimated $8 billion dollars. Stacker just...
