ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022

It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

See the Prettiest Missouri Cave You’re Not Allowed to Enter

Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. However, there is one that is very pretty and is full of history that you're not allowed to go inside of. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri is an interesting place. If you're not familiar with Danville, it's just west of the St. Louis area. Only In Your State shared a nice article about this Missouri cave destination recently.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

How the Dangerous Winter Storm Will Impact Missouri & Illinois

As winter begins, brace yourself for an incoming dangerous winter storm that will impact Missouri and Illinois with big winds, cold and some snow. I'm going to avoid the more sensational predictions I've seen from some weather outlets about how much snow could fall over the next couple days in both Missouri and Illinois. Yes, we'll see some snow, but the National Weather Service is much more concerned with wind chill and cold temperatures than precipitation at this point.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really

When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?

There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Peek Inside One of the Fanciest Treehouses You’ll See in Missouri

I have pretty high standards for treehouses, but even I would admit this one is likely the fanciest you'll ever see in the state of Missouri and I have the pics to prove it. I have reason to believe this is an almost brand new Missouri treehouse on Airbnb. It's located just southwest of the St. Louis area in Innsbrook, Missouri. It's near the resort located in that area which means not only do you have a newly-built treehouse to enjoy, but also sailboats, golf, playgrounds and lazy river pools. Drool over the pics yourself.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy