Mob Psycho IV: What to Expect?
Inspired by the Japanese web novel series illustrated and written by One, ‘Mob Psycho 100’ is a supernatural action anime. The show follows Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama, an innocent and kind-hearted eighth grader who possesses inexplicably strong psychic prowess and has slowly learned to tap into it for mundane activities. But it does not take long for him to realize the true dangers of his abilities, so he tries to suppress them and eventually seeks the help of Arataka Reigen. Unfortunately, Mob’s new master is actually a con artist who does not possess any psychic powers and only wants to use him for his own financial gains.
Immoral Guild Season 2: What to Expect?
‘Immoral Guild’ or ‘Futoku no Guild’ is a harem ecchi anime inspired by the Japanese manga series illustrated and written by Taichi Kawazoe. The show follows Kikuru Madan, a well-known guard of the guild of Mebuki. Although he has made a name for himself, Kikuru aspires to live an ordinary life but refuses to retire as he deeply cares about the future of the guild. Luckily, guild’s receptionist, Enome understands his dilemma and in order to help him find his successor assigns Kikuru promising recruits Hanabata Nohkins, Toxico Dannar, Maidena Ange, and Hitamu “Hitamuki” Kyan.
Do It Yourself Season 2: What to Expect?
Directed by Kazuhiro Yoneda, ‘Do It Yourself’ is an original slice-of-life anime produced by Pine Jam. The show revolves around Serufu Yua, a laid-back teenager who like her childhood friend, Miku “Purin” Suride applies for the elite Yuyu Girls’ Vocational High School but fails to get in. The elite high school keeping up with the trends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has incorporated technology heavily in its curriculum but on the other hand, Gatagata Girls’ High School is not nearly as tech-savvy. When Serufu fails to make it to the former, she decides to get admission to the latter where she ends up joining the school’s Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Club, which is on the verge of closing down.
Demon Slayer season 3 event announced for this month
Ufotable has announced a special television event to be broadcast in Japan on December 10 which may provide some hints for the Swordsmith Village arc coming in the third season of Demon Slayer. The third season of the massively popular anime series will cover chapters 100-127 of the manga, and follow on from the hugely successful Mugen Train film, and the Entertainment District arc from season two.
TV Series That Ended In 2022: ‘This Is Us’, ‘Black-ish’, ‘Ellen’, ‘Atlanta’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Peaky Blinders’ & More
“I’m so glad we had this time together,” Carol Burnett would sing at the end of her show each week. That sentiment comes to mind as we take a look back at the TV programs that ended during the past 12 months. The list includes more than 150 series that either finished their runs in 2022 or whose cancellations we announced this past year but will end during 2023. The gallery begins with the broadcast networks and goes on to include shows on cable, streaming and syndication. Click on the image above to scroll through. Related Story Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows...
Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Hilary Duff: How stars celebrated Christmas 2022
From Lizzo's seasonally sexy photo shoot, to Hilary Duff's hilarious family Christmas card, here's how the stars are spending the holidays.
Netflix to put a stop to password sharing
Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.
Slow Horses Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
Developed from the ‘Slough House’ series of novels by Mick Herron, ‘Slow Horses’ revolves around the eponymous MI5 agents associated with a branch known as the Slough House. Agents sent to the Slough House virtually face a dead end in their careers. Most of them are fated to spend the rest of their tenures at the agency doing menial work. However, sometimes, these undesirables become the heroes that the UK needs.
Fans are Drooling Over New Instagram Video of Chris Meloni Getting a Haircut
Even during the holidays, Chris Meloni is making time to maintain his signature hair—or lack thereof. The Law and Order: SVU actor popped into a barber shop on Friday, Dec. 23 for a quick shave, and he shared a video–which he shot in the mirror–of the styling session.
Why Did [Spoiler] Kill Andi in Glass Onion, Explained
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is another great murder mystery written and directed by Rian Johnson. It brings Benoit Blanc out of the dry spell that has been driving him crazy. He is invited to an island where he has to partake in what is supposed to be a game about the murder of the person hosting the party. Soon, however, everyone’s intentions and motivations, including Blanc, come to light and we discover that a murder had happened long before Blanc and the others arrived on the island. It was Andi who had been killed, and whose death led to a chaotic weekend where all secrets come to light. Here, we give you a chronological look at the events that led to Andi’s death and Blanc’s involvement in the investigation. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer
Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
Attack on Titan creator wanted anime series to make change he regrets
The anime series version of Attack on Titan will be coming to an end in 2023, and the manga that it’s based on ended its run in 2021. The creator of the manga, Hajime Isayama, has just attended a panel at Anime NYC and spoken about a request he made to the team making the anime, which he later regretted.
Mob Psycho III Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Mob Psycho 100’ season 3 or ‘Mob Psycho III’ episode 12 titled ‘Confession ~the future~’ Shigeo continues to destroy the city until he is confronted by Reigen who has a confession to make. With his honest admission of his mistakes, Reigen manages to calm Shigeo down. With a renewed optimism that everything will work out in the end, Mob goes to meet Tsubomi and tell her about his true feelings. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Mob Psycho III’ or ‘Mob Psycho 100’ season 3 episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Fleishman is in Trouble Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained
Series creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner developed ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ from her 2019 namesake novel. A documentation of the immediate months after the dissolution of a marriage, the series is mostly observed through the perspective of the husband, Toby (Jesse Eisenberg), which makes sense given the narrator of the story, Libby (Lizzy Caplan), is his close friend and sees things in the light that favors him. In episode 7, titled ‘Me-Time,’ a shift in the perspective arrives as Libby encounters Rachel in a park and learns her version of things. Here is what you might be wondering about the ending of ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ episode 7. SPOILER AHEAD.
Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before
Attack on Titan is moving into its final days, and it seems the hit series is rolling out a few big projects to celebrate the anime's end. With the show slated to return to air next year, all eyes are on Eren as his violent journey promises to close soon. His finale will bring the Survey Corps together in a final push to save the world. And thanks to a new announcement, we have learned Attack on Titan is about to come to life like never before.
Who is Torminox in Doom Patrol, Explained
HBO Max’s ‘Doom Patrol’ continues to use its fourth season to create unfathomable realities, while bringing some truly eccentric characters to the fore. In its fourth episode, Dorothy is brought back into the story, and she seems to have come a long way since we last saw her. She has been living a rather uneventful life, however, danger soon finds her when a dangerous villain named Torminox comes knocking at her door. To her surprise, this is the villain that she knows everything about, yet, has no idea how to defeat him. Who is he and what does he want with Dorothy? Let’s find out.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean - What's Next Following The Finale?
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a freight train of popularity in the anime world, with Netflix and David Production recently bringing Jolyne's story to a close in the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean. Now that the sixth part of the series has ended on the small screen, here's what we know so far about the Joestars' future and whether we'll be seeing the arrival of a Steel Ball Run anime in the near future. While it might be some time before the Joestars hit the screen once again, the manga is looking bright.
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the announcement trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an upcoming action-RPG from Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The trailer gives us a look at the characters, a peek at the story, and a glimpse at the world. New Eden, 1695. Antea...
‘One Piece Film: Red’ Director on Turning the Cult Manga Into a Global Media Phenomenon and How Anime Can “Overcome National Borders”
It’s hard to say just when One Piece crossed the line from cult manga comic to global media phenomenon. But with 15 feature films, more than a dozen television specials and multiple video game spin-offs, not to mention Eiichirō Oda’s original comic, which has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide, the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have become as well-known to the current generation of fantasy fans as those of Harry Potter were to the one before. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Harry & Meghan': Frenzied U.K. Press Slams Netflix Docuseries as "Assault on the...
