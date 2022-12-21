Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is another great murder mystery written and directed by Rian Johnson. It brings Benoit Blanc out of the dry spell that has been driving him crazy. He is invited to an island where he has to partake in what is supposed to be a game about the murder of the person hosting the party. Soon, however, everyone’s intentions and motivations, including Blanc, come to light and we discover that a murder had happened long before Blanc and the others arrived on the island. It was Andi who had been killed, and whose death led to a chaotic weekend where all secrets come to light. Here, we give you a chronological look at the events that led to Andi’s death and Blanc’s involvement in the investigation. SPOILERS AHEAD!

1 DAY AGO