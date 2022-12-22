ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago

DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say

DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street. Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Review: ‘Les Misérables’ a triumphant epic at Fisher Theatre

DETROIT – Do you hear the people sing? The people of Detroit surely can with this powerful production of Les Misérables now playing at the Fisher Theatre. The musical may be 37 years old, but the staging and effects are ultra-slick and very modern. In fact, this show out beats many contemporary musicals that have come and gone recently.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy