ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: World’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara to be unveiled in Downtown Detroit Monday -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. World’s largest Kinara to be on display in Downtown Detroit during Kwanzaa. The world’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara is set to be unveiled during the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago
DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow what: Families brush off holiday storm to visit Santa Claus, shop, and eat in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Christmas weekend started bitterly cold, with blowing snow and lots of icy roads, but it didn’t matter as families visited Santa Claus while also going out shopping and eating. Downtown Rochester is a magnet during Christmas. It’s not hard to see why, but Friday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman seriously hurt after crashing into wall, skidding across I-94, striking tree in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was seriously injured on Christmas night when she crashed into the wall on the side of I-94, skidded across the freeway, and then struck a tree, officials said. The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man peacefully surrenders after 8-hour standoff with police on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Detroit police were on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side near East Warren Avenue and Maryland Street on Sunday. A barricaded gunman situation ended peacefully after an eight-hour standoff in Detroit. The man involved in the situation surrendered to the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver fails to move over for crash site, pushes car into MSP trooper in Detroit
DETROIT – A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in Detroit on Friday night after a driver failed to move over for a three-car crash, lost control of his vehicle and pushed one of the crashed cars into the trooper. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police (MSP),...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm makes for chaotic Christmas as airlines canceled 40% of flights in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The winter snowstorm made for a chaotic Christmas weekend at Detroit Metro Airport as airlines canceled around 40% of flights before the day even started. Nearly every passenger was experiencing some delay due to the weather. One person told Local 4 she traveled nearly two days to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say
DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street. Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Innocent driver killed when man fleeing traffic stop causes crash at Dearborn intersection
DEARBORN, Mich. – An innocent driver was killed Monday morning when a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash at an intersection in Dearborn, police said. The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Monday (Dec. 26) at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and South Gully Road, which is right at the Dearborn Heights border.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know
4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Review: ‘Les Misérables’ a triumphant epic at Fisher Theatre
DETROIT – Do you hear the people sing? The people of Detroit surely can with this powerful production of Les Misérables now playing at the Fisher Theatre. The musical may be 37 years old, but the staging and effects are ultra-slick and very modern. In fact, this show out beats many contemporary musicals that have come and gone recently.
