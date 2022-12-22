ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Behrend nears opening of new Erie Hall

By Matt Mathias
Students at Penn State Behrend may be home on winter break, but that does not mean there’s no activity on campus.

Construction workers remain busy as they come close to the completion of the new Erie Hall building. Behrend administrators say that they are aiming for a January opening for the new Erie Hall building and the campus couldn’t be more excited.

A lot of work still needs to be done, but finishing touches are being put together for the new and improved Erie Hall. Administrators say that students are more excited than ever to return to campus for the spring 2023 semester.

Improvements include double Behrend’s current number of courts and weight room space, cardio equipment, new flooring, and individual workout suites for students to enjoy privately.

The new and improved Erie Hall will be a hub for student wellbeing with plenty of space and resources for its students. Behrend is looking to address the stresses and strains that college puts onto students by moving their personal counseling office into the new Erie Hall.

Behrend’s Director of Student Affairs, Dr. Ken Miller said, “There is such a strong connection between physical health and mental heath. We’re trying to build that bridge between our personal counseling office and this recreation facility. We are lowering barriers for students to be involved in recreation and fitness type activities.”

Penn State Behrend Director of Athletics, Brian Streeter also added “it gives our students a chance to work on their mental preparation, physical preparation, and social preparation too.”

With this, the director student affairs hopes to break down barriers and make students comfortable with self-improvement and overall wellness.

The athletic director at Penn State Behrend says that this facility will also benefits student’s using it for recreation as much as it will for student athletes.

The athletic director, Brian Streeter added, “This is a recreation complex that shares a little with athletics, but we really want to focus on and push the recreation. We’re going to make sure recreation is the key component and our coaches have been told you’re going to learn to use the facility and share facilities with everybody.”

Behrend administrators are saying that they’re hoping the facilities will be available for student use by no later than the end of January.

