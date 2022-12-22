Jaden Milliner-Jones signs with Colorado; DeSoto DB was committed to SMU before flipping to Buffs

Jaden Milliner-Jones, a senior defensive back from DeSoto, surprised many college football fans when he unexpectedly flipped his commitment to Colorado from SMU at his national signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon

For the second time in as many days, the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders landed a major commitment in the Lone Star State.

Sanders and the Buffs flipped a Texas high school football standout for the second consecutive day on Wednesday afternoon after convincing a 6A state champion to head to Boulder.

Senior safety Jaden Milliner-Jones — a fixture in the DeSoto Eagles' stacked secondary during a run to the 6A DII state title — announced his plans to commit to and sign with Colorado in an early national signing day surprise, giving the Buffaloes their third Texas commit in the last three days.

Milliner-Jones, a three-star defensive back recruit, previously committed to SMU in June 2022 shortly after taking an official recruiting visit there, but jumped at the opportunity to join the Buffs' rapidly expanding 2023 recruiting class.

He was originally offered a football scholarship by Sanders at Jackson State in early June 2022.

His signing comes on the heels of another late commitments from another DFW defensive back: Plano Prestonwood senior cornerback Carter Stoutmire, a three-star recruit who decommitted from Arizona before signing with Colorado on Tuesday.

Milliner-Jones thrived throughout his four-year varsity career, beginning at Mesquite Horn as freshman when he tallied 48 tackles in eight games.

He transferred to DeSoto for his sophomore year in 2020, where he was able to maintain his six tackles per game average for an Eagles' team that finished 10-1.

Milliner-Jones started to show what he was capable of during a breakout junior season and appeared in 10 of his team's 14 games, playing a key role in DeSoto's run to the Region II-6A DI championship game in the fourth round of the 2021 Texas high school football playoffs.

The Eagles' standout safety ended his high school football career with his best season yet as a senior.

He recorded 86 total tackles (41 solo), five TFLs, two forced fumbles, two PBUs, a sack and an interception to help lead DeSoto to a 14-2 overall record and the Class 6A Division II UIL Football State Championship, the program's first state title since 2016.

Milliner-Jones held offers from 16 Division I college football programs, picking Colorado over schools like Georgia Tech, Kansas, Minnesota and Mississippi State among others.

Two of Colorado's three defensive back commits — Milliner-Jones and Stoutmire, both three-star DBs — are Texas high school football standouts from the DFW area, while cornerback Anthony Robinson of Baltimore rounds out the Buffaloes' signees in the secondary.