Louisville, KY

Hartman leads Wake past Missouri 27-17 in Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Sam Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was expected to be his final game with Wake Forest, a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night. The redshirt junior now will look at entering the NFL draft...
COLUMBIA, MO

