Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers
The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa NIL collective struggling to get assistance from Iowa athletics, per collective CEO
The era of Name, Image, Likeness is here and has greatly altered the landscape of college sports. But as some programs are experiencing a wave of benefits from NIL, other schools are still trying to figure out how to maximize the impact of NIL. Unfortunately, Iowa’s Swarm Collective has struggled...
thechampaignroom.com
Brad Underwood’s stocking is full of problems
I hope that your stocking was stuffed with all your heart’s desires this morning. Pack of gum, a sleeve of Pro V1’s and your seventh tie with cartoon reindeer. If you were extremely fortunate, maybe a few Starbucks gift cards slid their way into the toe portion for an extra treat. Nothing like a Venti Chocolate Almond Milk Shaken Espresso with an extra shot to knock the cobwebs out. Yes, that’s five shots.
KCJJ
Iowa football’s offensive woes lead to money for local charity
The Iowa football team’s offensive woes have inspired a national sports social media company to help raise funds for a local charity…but time is running out to donate. The Sickos Committee is a Twitter account run by people who, in the company’s words, “just love College Football and love to watch all the games regardless of who is playing. The crazier or unconventionally appealing a game is the more we want to watch it.”
cbs2iowa.com
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
weareiowa.com
Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content
Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
KCJJ
Pearson lays of 50 from Iowa City office
An Iowa City business is laying off dozens of employees ahead of the holidays. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports Pearson is laying off 50 employees from its North Dodge Street location. Dan Nelson, vice president of Pearson’s global media relations, told the newspaper on Wednesday the layoffs were made, “to invest in priorities that will better serve our customers and drive growth in a rapidly changing market.”
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
arizonasuntimes.com
University of Iowa Trains Committee to Hire Faculty Based on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Standards
The University of Iowa Office of the Provost trained its Faculty Search Committees to interview candidates through diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) lenses, documents obtained by Do No Harm through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation revealed. A training given to the...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
State finds petroleum contamination after Marengo explosion
Water runoff from a Marengo facility that exploded and caught fire this month was contaminated with chemicals associated with petroleum, some of which are used as solvents, according to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources report. Those who operate the C6-Zero facility on the east side of Marengo in eastern Iowa had — prior to […] The post State finds petroleum contamination after Marengo explosion appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
This Eastern Iowa Business Is Closing It’s Doors After 59 Years
In what is a bittersweet moment for this La Porte City business, after nearly 6 decades of processing meat, it's sadly coming to an end. Kramer Sausage Company has been processing meat for 59 years and after sadly losing its founder last month, Heinz Kramer, it's time to move on.
ems1.com
Iowa county won't pursue city ambulance service plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A countywide plan to stabilize Scott County's ambulance service in the long term appears to be gaining ground. County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told supervisors on Tuesday that Davenport leaders have decided against pursuing city EMS and will instead back a plan to bring nonprofit MEDIC under the county's umbrella and offer countywide services.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
KCJJ
Multiple IC residents report burst pipes due to cold
Multiple Iowa City residents reported burst pipes due to cold conditions this weekend. That’s according to a check of the ICPD Daily Activity Log, which shows multiple such calls since Winter Storm Elliott struck the area. The City of Iowa City reminds residents to keep their heat set at a minimum of 55 degrees at all times…especially when not at home. Also, make sure all windows and outside doors are completely closed, and keep interior doors and cabinets open…especially in rooms with plumbing.
KCJJ
West Liberty man accused of violating no-contact order, then fighting with Iowa City Police
A West Liberty man is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions, then fighting with Iowa City Police upon his arrest. Officers were called to an address on Cayman Street just after 3:00 Friday afternoon after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was outside and wouldn’t leave. Arriving police say they observed 28-year-old David Martinez of East 4th Street sitting in a car outside the address. When told he was under arrest for violating a no-contact order, Martinez, who reportedly said he was there to exchange car keys, allegedly refused to leave the car and and had to be pulled out by the arresting officer.
