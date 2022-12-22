The National Treasure movies had a pretty unique tone. They were fun-filled family adventures, but they never felt too contrived or pandering to younger audiences. They were films that, although pretty light in terms of action and suspense, still had the capability to hold the attention of both adults and children. The spinoff show, National Treasure: Edge of History, fails to achieve that same ‘just right’ balance. There are certainly stakes as characters are threatened with death, but it feels more geared towards a younger crowd. It’s not just that the protagonists are younger, either. The dialogue and plot developments are too simplistic, which appeals more for kids than the adults that would have enjoyed the originals.

