Smoky fire hits outbuilding west of Redmond, used to house chickens; no injuries reported

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire Wednesday afternoon damaged an outbuilding west of Redmond that was used to house chickens and store feed, but no one was injured and all animals were accounted for, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews responded around 2:40 p.m. to the reported structure fire in the 7800 block of Northwest Eagle Drive, Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said.

Crews made a quick knockdown of the fire and were able to contain it to the outbuilding, with no other structures damaged.

There was no initial word on a cause. Fire investigators were called in to conduct interviews and examine the scene.

