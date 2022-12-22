ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

Benton's Walker Davis signs with Arkansas State

By Kyle Sutherland
 4 days ago

By Kyle Sutherland

BENTON - Benton offensive lineman Walker Davis was one of four 2023 in-state prospects to ink with Arkansas State Wednesday afternoon on the first day of the early signing period.

Davis started 33 games for the Panthers over the past three seasons, the last two at left tackle, and helped them win 24 games in that span, including a semifinal finish in the 6A state playoffs this year. He is the ninth-ranked prospect in the 2024 class from Arkansas per 247 Sports .

The beginning of Davis’ varsity career was a tough stretch as the Panthers finished 6-5 and were forced to opt out of the playoffs due to low numbers during the 2020 COVID season. Davis felt that from that point forward was when he really began to have the opportunity to showcase his abilities.

“Junior year we had a great year, I started at left tackle and I kind of just balled out and showed all of these coaches what I was capable of,” Davis said. “I know I am not the biggest or the tallest, but I can turn it on. My senior year we had another phenomenal year and made it to Week 12.”

Along with Arkansas State, Davis also received Division I offers from Central Arkansas, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Murray State, North Alabama, and Southeast Missouri State. He gave his pledge to ASU head coach Butch Jones and the Red Wolves on June 26. Davis will enroll early on January 6 to get a head start with the team and go through spring drills.

“I have gone up there several times on visits and every time it has just gotten better and better,” Davis said. “The coaches there are phenomenal. They care about you as a person so that was a huge thing in my decision to go there.”

Arkansas State won at least seven games each season from 2011-19, but has struggled the past three seasons winning a total of just nine contests and have gone 5-19 the past two years under Jones. Davis is excited about the opportunity to be a part of getting things back to where they were.

“It is a good thing,” Davis said. ”I have heard it takes three years to successfully rebuild a program, and I think we have phenomenal talent and a great opportunity.”

Among that talent coming in with Davis is 2019 Benton graduate and Tennessee-Martin transfer Zak Wallace, who is a two time Ohio Valley Conference first-team selection over the past two seasons after rushing for almost 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in that span. Wallace will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Other in-state signees include El Dorado wide receiver DeAndra Burns, Joe T. Robinson defensive back Brandon Greil, and Stuttgart running back Cedric Hawkins.

Burns helped El Dorado win the 6A state championship in 2021. In his career, he hauled in 168 passes for 2,728 yards (16.2 YPC), and 33 touchdowns. This past season, Burns caught 70 passes for 1,114 yards (15.9 YPC) and 14 touchdowns. He also had three touchdowns on special teams returns in his career.

Greil was a main contributor on offense during his tenure with the Senators compiling over 1,096 total yards and 16 touchdowns, but will play on defense with the Red Wolves. He collected 141 total tackles (101 solo) and 19.5 tackles for loss with 3 sacks, 7 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions.

Hawkins led a tough Ricebird rushing attack compiling over 4,000 yards of offense and 51 total touchdowns during his time at Stuttgart. This past season, Hawkins carried the ball 173 times for 1,552 yards and 24 touchdowns, his longest from 86 yards.

