Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

Home sustains severe damage in Saturday afternoon fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in the Calhoun community in Jones County was severely damaged in a fire shortly after lunchtime Saturday. According to the Jones County Fire Council, volunteer fire departments from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Hebron responded to a call about noon Saturday to a report of smoke and fire at 67 Cactus Drive.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Firefighter offers tips for facing the cold

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Eve on Christmas Eve, fire departments are on standby, around the clock, in case of an emergency. With temperatures below freezing in the Pine Belt, many families look for ways to keep warm. Adam Files is a Hattiesburg firefighter and he offers some advice to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County deputies ‘protect and serve’ on Christmas Day

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the law enforcement motto goes, “protect and serve.”. “It doesn’t matter what time of the day or night it is, it doesn’t matter holidays, if it’s cold, hot, if it’s raining, snowing,” Jones County Deputy Reagan Smith said. “Life goes on. Wrecks happen. Stuff happens. That’s what’s we get called to do is help and try to fix the situation if we can.”
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident in the Shady Grove community of Jones County sent two to the hospital late Saturday afternoon with moderate injuries. The accident shut down the highway for more than 80 minutes Saturday, from Watermill Road to Old Highway 15, near Shady Grove...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Christmas tradition continues in Laurel

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Stephens family and Dying to Live Ministries open their doors every Christmas to give people in Laurel a place to spend the holidays. Visitors are welcomed to a meal and different activities, such as musical chairs and a cookie-decorating contest. The idea was born...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Christmas Day driving tips could apply all winter-long

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many families travelled Sunday to spend time with loved ones to celebrate Christmas. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging all drivers to be mindful this holiday season. “I’m urging all motorists to be safe on the roadways,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said....
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County frees The Grinch after change of heart

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - All it took to gain his freedom was a change of heart. And in the case of The Grinch, that change saw a heart grow three sizes “and the true meaning of Christmas came through,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. The Grinch was...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County. Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals. The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Christmas in the Park’ celebrated in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Collins continued Saturday night a 19-year tradition- Christmas in the Park. The event not only aims to bring the city together, but also welcomes visitors from other cities and states. Each year people throughout the city, church members and volunteers all work as greeters...
COLLINS, MS
WDAM-TV

A look forward to Midnight on Front Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is back for another year. But “Midnight on Front Street” will have a few changes. First off, for the young ones who may not stay awake until midnight, there will be a children’s’ balloon pop in the Pocket Museum at 8 p.m.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies investigate shooting that injures man in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside a vehicle in Laurel on Monday, December 19. The Laurel Leader Call reported Laurel police were initially notified about a shooting outside a store around 9:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue. Shortly after, more calls came […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Last minute Christmas shopping at Turtle Creek Mall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All year, people have been shopping for friends and loved ones for Christmas day. However, there’re still some who are trying to find that perfect, last-minute gift---even waiting until Christmas Eve. Turtle Creek Mall has been a popular spot in Hattiesburg lately, with several different...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Corrections officers wanted in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for anyone interested in becoming a corrections officer. With the jail dealing with issues from overcrowding, Sheriff Joe Berlin said hiring more correction officers will improve safety in the jail. “We are wanting to hire more staff...
WDAM-TV

Hotel rooms snared to get people out of the cold

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are thousands in Mississippi without a home, and with freezing temperatures just hours away, the homeless population is set to experience some long, cold nights. That is why the Bridge to Hope in Jones County is lending a hand this holiday season, raising enough...
JONES COUNTY, MS

