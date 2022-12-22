Read full article on original website
Home sustains severe damage in Saturday afternoon fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in the Calhoun community in Jones County was severely damaged in a fire shortly after lunchtime Saturday. According to the Jones County Fire Council, volunteer fire departments from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Hebron responded to a call about noon Saturday to a report of smoke and fire at 67 Cactus Drive.
Firefighter offers tips for facing the cold
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Eve on Christmas Eve, fire departments are on standby, around the clock, in case of an emergency. With temperatures below freezing in the Pine Belt, many families look for ways to keep warm. Adam Files is a Hattiesburg firefighter and he offers some advice to...
Jones County deputies ‘protect and serve’ on Christmas Day
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the law enforcement motto goes, “protect and serve.”. “It doesn’t matter what time of the day or night it is, it doesn’t matter holidays, if it’s cold, hot, if it’s raining, snowing,” Jones County Deputy Reagan Smith said. “Life goes on. Wrecks happen. Stuff happens. That’s what’s we get called to do is help and try to fix the situation if we can.”
4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident in the Shady Grove community of Jones County sent two to the hospital late Saturday afternoon with moderate injuries. The accident shut down the highway for more than 80 minutes Saturday, from Watermill Road to Old Highway 15, near Shady Grove...
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
Christmas tradition continues in Laurel
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Stephens family and Dying to Live Ministries open their doors every Christmas to give people in Laurel a place to spend the holidays. Visitors are welcomed to a meal and different activities, such as musical chairs and a cookie-decorating contest. The idea was born...
Christmas Day driving tips could apply all winter-long
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many families travelled Sunday to spend time with loved ones to celebrate Christmas. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging all drivers to be mindful this holiday season. “I’m urging all motorists to be safe on the roadways,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said....
Jones County frees The Grinch after change of heart
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - All it took to gain his freedom was a change of heart. And in the case of The Grinch, that change saw a heart grow three sizes “and the true meaning of Christmas came through,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. The Grinch was...
3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County. Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals. The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats...
‘Christmas in the Park’ celebrated in Collins
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Collins continued Saturday night a 19-year tradition- Christmas in the Park. The event not only aims to bring the city together, but also welcomes visitors from other cities and states. Each year people throughout the city, church members and volunteers all work as greeters...
Fieldhouse for the Homeless helping more people due to freezing temperatures
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Fieldhouse for the Homeless has seen a big increase in people seeking shelter from the cold weather. Shelter founder/co-director Cynthia Young said the number of folks needing a warm place to stay tripled over a 48-hour period, from about 50 a day to more than 150.
Santa catches a ride in annual North Forrest VFD Christmas parade
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Santa Claus left the North Pole briefly on Saturday to take part in an annual Christmas event in Forrest County. Old Saint Nick ditched his trusty sleigh for a fire truck to deliver candy and other goodies to residents in the Glendale community. It was...
A look forward to Midnight on Front Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is back for another year. But “Midnight on Front Street” will have a few changes. First off, for the young ones who may not stay awake until midnight, there will be a children’s’ balloon pop in the Pocket Museum at 8 p.m.
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
Deputies investigate shooting that injures man in Laurel
Last minute Christmas shopping at Turtle Creek Mall
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All year, people have been shopping for friends and loved ones for Christmas day. However, there’re still some who are trying to find that perfect, last-minute gift---even waiting until Christmas Eve. Turtle Creek Mall has been a popular spot in Hattiesburg lately, with several different...
Corrections officers wanted in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for anyone interested in becoming a corrections officer. With the jail dealing with issues from overcrowding, Sheriff Joe Berlin said hiring more correction officers will improve safety in the jail. “We are wanting to hire more staff...
Hattiesburg Salvation Army goes on neighborhood drive to hand out hot chocolate, warm clothing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The folks with the Hattiesburg Salvation Army hit the streets around their headquarters Saturday along U.S. 49, to deliver hot chocolate and warm wishes to their neighbors. “We just wanted to spread a little bit of hope and Christmas joy and just remind people that there’s...
Hotel rooms snared to get people out of the cold
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are thousands in Mississippi without a home, and with freezing temperatures just hours away, the homeless population is set to experience some long, cold nights. That is why the Bridge to Hope in Jones County is lending a hand this holiday season, raising enough...
