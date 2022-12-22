National Early Signing Day Recap
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Relive National Early Signing Day in the videos above.
Local kids who held signing ceremonies and where they are headed to college:
Suntarine Perkins (Raleigh)- Ole Miss
Joseph Head (Holmes County)- Mississippi State
Khaumari Rogers (Holmes County)- Mississippi State
Jarvis Durr (Brandon)- South Alabama
Luke Rogers (Brandon)- Southern Miss
Amari Smith (Brookhaven)- Mississippi State
Javieon Butler (Scott Central)- Southern Miss
Tabias Hinton (Hattiesburg)- Mississippi State
Makel Jones (Hattiesburg)- Navy
Markwan Perkins (Hattiesburg)- Mississippi Valley
Malachi Breland (Laurel)- Memphis
Xavier Evans (Laurel)- Tuskegee University
Malik Ellis (Laurel)- Mississippi State
J.Q. Gray (Oak Grove)- Southern Miss
Jaylen Aborom (Oak Grove)- Mississippi State
Johnnie Evans (Oak Grove)- Alcorn State
