National Early Signing Day Recap

By Blake Levine
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Relive National Early Signing Day in the videos above.

Local kids who held signing ceremonies and where they are headed to college:

Suntarine Perkins (Raleigh)- Ole Miss

Joseph Head (Holmes County)- Mississippi State

Khaumari Rogers (Holmes County)- Mississippi State

Jarvis Durr (Brandon)- South Alabama

Luke Rogers (Brandon)- Southern Miss

Amari Smith (Brookhaven)- Mississippi State

Javieon Butler (Scott Central)- Southern Miss

Tabias Hinton (Hattiesburg)- Mississippi State

Makel Jones (Hattiesburg)- Navy

Markwan Perkins (Hattiesburg)- Mississippi Valley

Malachi Breland (Laurel)- Memphis

Xavier Evans (Laurel)- Tuskegee University

Malik Ellis (Laurel)- Mississippi State

J.Q. Gray (Oak Grove)- Southern Miss

Jaylen Aborom (Oak Grove)- Mississippi State

Johnnie Evans (Oak Grove)- Alcorn State

