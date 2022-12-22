ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's Extravagant Annual Christmas Eve Party

The Kardashian-Jenner family goes all-out all year round, but the holiday season sees the famed family in their most extravagant style -- and this year was certainly no exception!. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hosted the annual Christmas Eve party. The elaborate affair was attended by Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy