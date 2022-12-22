MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel. The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO