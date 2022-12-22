Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quick season change this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak system is moving through Iowa this morning, with the very outer edges bringing some light snowfall to Madison and areas southwest. While not much accumulation is expected, there is a fresh layer of snow on some roadways which could lead to some slick spots as people travel home after the holiday.
Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination. “So we were initially trying to fly into Milwaukee...
Low temperatures keep auto technicians busy amid winter storms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snowplows have cleared the snow from the last couple of days, but that doesn’t mean the cold doesn’t still pose a risk for drivers into the weekend. For those in the automotive industry, winter storms means working overtime and braving brutal temperatures, according to President of Finish Line Towing & Auto Repair Johnny Van.
Wisconsin Dells tourists battle the weather to maintain holiday vacation plans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the winter weather continues, people aren’t letting it stop them from enjoying their holiday vacation in Wisconsin Dells. One family even took on a 12-hour drive from North Dakota and navigated their way through the blowing snow. “With the weather in North Dakota and...
Wisconsin volleyball lands Minnesota transfer, Carter Booth
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger volleyball got quite the gift on Christmas Morning, former Minnesota middle blocker Carter Booth is headed to Madison. The 6-foot-7 middle blocker from Denver, Colorado was ninth in the country in blocks-per-set this season, with 1.48. Booth was an All-Big Ten First Team selection, AVCA...
Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
Sun Prairie waitress tipped 1K among hundreds to receive holiday gift from BGCDC
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - In the spirit of giving, one Dane County nonprofit, in partnership with generous community members, is ensuring every family has something to be grateful for this holiday season. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County has provided over 600 area families with financial support...
We Energies asking customers to lower their heat immediately
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel. The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.
Badgers head to Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s football are in Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma state on Tuesday. The Badgers touch downed in Phoenix yesterday afternoon. They are set to volunteer at the Salvation Army today before practice later in the afternoon. Head coach Luke Fickell...
U.S. postal workers push through the cold conditions to deliver last-minute gifts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday weekend is fast approaching, and U.S Postal service workers are out delivering the last of the gifts before the weekend, battling the elements to make their routes. “We’re working hard to get the packages delivered, we’ve delivered over two billion pieces of mail and...
Dane Co. family receives new car just in time for Christmas
Wisconsin Dells tourists battle the weather to maintain holiday vacation plans. As the winter weather continues, people aren’t letting it stop them from enjoying their holiday vacation in Wisconsin Dells. U.S. postal workers push through the cold conditions to deliver last-minute gifts. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The holiday...
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
Woman found lying in roadway, police investigating as hit-and-run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Rockford woman is dead after a driver found her lying on the street Sunday morning. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, someone was driving down the 3200 block of Gilbert Ave. before 6:00 a.m. Sunday when they noticed an unresponsive woman lying on the road.
Badgers land four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Christmas came early for Wisconsin football with the commitment of class of 2024, four-star quarterback, Mabrey Mettauer. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback from The Woodlands High School in Woodlands, Texas had interest from Cincinnati, Kanas State, North Carolina, Baylor, TCU, Ole Miss among others. UW’s offensive coordinator, Phil Longo was previously the offensive coordinator at North Carolina before coming to Wisconsin with Luke Fickell’s new staff.
Animal advocates urge adopters to prepare before gifting a pet over the holiday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting a friend or a loved one a pet over the holidays might seem like the perfect gift idea but animal advocates are reminding potential adopters, pets are more than a present, they are a lifelong commitment. Furry friends are bundles of joy in many people’s...
Madison Symphony Orchestra releases staff Spotify holiday playlist
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for some holiday tunes to listen to at your events this weekend?. The Madison Symphony Orchestra created a Spotify playlist with MSO’s staff’s favorite Christmas tunes!. The playlist features a mix of classical and contemporary seasonal tunes. You can listen and follow the...
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
