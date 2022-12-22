ProMedica, Cigna reach verbal agreement on '23 contract

An initial agreement between ProMedica and Cigna health insurance is in place for Cigna-covered patients in 2023, ProMedica confirmed Wednesday night.

"We have verbal confirmation of agreement from Cigna, and we are arranging to remain in Cigna’s network while the contracts are being finalized," ProMedica spokesman Tausha Moore said via an emailed statement.

“Contract terminations are an unfortunate, but not an uncommon part of managed care negotiations," the statement also read. "Our goal is always to come to a resolution before termination takes effect. ProMedica has been negotiating with Cigna for months to identify a mutually acceptable resolution, and we believe we are close."

A Cigna representative could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night. An email message was left.

The ProMedica hospitals that were in the dispute with Cigna are ProMedica Toledo Hospital, ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital in Sylvania Township.

Prior to the announcement Wednesday, ProMedica and Cigna had been unable to reach an agreement for the 2023 in-network coverage. The verbal agreement comes ahead of a deadline involving the contract issue.

Unless the dispute was resolved before Jan. 1, ProMedica would not accept Cigna insurance at its Toledo-area hospitals nor would Ohio-based physicians in the ProMedica Physicians Group, ProMedica Managed Care Vice President Donald Pirc had said in a Dec. 5 letter to Cigna-covered patients.

That means Cigna-covered patients who sought care at the affected locations would have to pay out-of-pocket for their bills, which could cost hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Cigna is the fourth-largest major medical insurance company in the United States. ProMedica is northwest Ohio’s dominant health system.