Nordstrom Names 2022’s Top Trends

By Alexandra Harrell
 4 days ago
The early days of 2022 saw shoppers emerging from two long years of dressing in athleisure and pandemic-approved cozy-wear. But as the year unfolded, Nordstrom saw customers swapping sweats for smart tailoring, leaving leggings behind in favor of colorful sets, mod details and comfortably polished yet unfussy footwear. It was official: Occasion dressing was back in full effect.

The department store retailer rounded up a few of the year’s top trends based on its customer behavior as a look back on how 2022 fashion played out.

A guest attends Metaverse Fashion Week x MIAFW Art Basel Event For Fashion Future Heritage 2023 at Four Seasons Surf Club in Miami, Florida.

Dopamine dressing

Professor Karen Pine from the University of Hertfordshire undertook a study that found that what women choose to wear is heavily dependent on their emotional state. When she investigated this in 2012, she found that participants who wore clothes of symbolic value to them, their perceived confidence increased. Thus, the theory of “ dopamine dressing ,” coined by fashion psychologist Dr. Dawn Karen, was born.

Jeanette Chedda poses at the PAULINA’S FRIENDS show during the “Winter Wonder Land” Fashion Show as part of The Amsterdam Diversity Fashion Week.

“This finding shows that clothing doesn’t just influence others, it reflects and influences the wearer’s mood too,” Pine said. “Many of the women in this study felt they could alter their mood by changing what they wore. This demonstrates the psychological power of clothing and how the right choices could influence a person’s happiness.”

The study found that “happy” clothes, ones that made women feel good, were well-cut, figure-enhancing, and made from brightly colored fabrics. Essentially, the anthesis of jeans. Though the study is 10 years old, dopamine dressing took over TikTok this year, embracing trends like royal-core and 2000s nostalgia .

Tiffany Hwang at H&M x ERDEM Runway Show & Party in Los Angeles.

The scientifically proven mood-boosting trend brought with it a return to femininity, with brands like Zimmerman and Erdem giving an opportunity to dress in color, florals and ruffles. Nordstrom shoppers were drawn to feminine footwear with details to match “ Bridgerton “-inspired royal-core and Y2K , with brands like Mach & Mach, Prada , Loewe and Miu Miu serving up novelty and newness.

Bright and bold

Bright, eye-catching pieces in vibrant hues were spotted everywhere, a clear shift toward embracing joyful color , whether it was a bright blazer or a megawatt monochromatic look. The same can be said of accessories; playful and bold jewelry, belts, bags and other outfit-completing add-ons were one of the most prominent trends Nordstrom saw this year, and it seems to have staying power.

A model wears eye-catching colors on the runway in Los Angeles.

Smart tailoring

The pandemic-induced rise in casual—and comfortable—dressing still lingers on. So it’s no surprise the retailer saw tailoring take a softer and looser silhouette, adding a sense of ease as people headed back to the office.

Loafers gave return-to-office workers the best of both worlds when it comes to comfort and polish.

Nordstrom noted that the newness customers were looking for was polished, but not fully buttoned-up. Loafers, ballerinas, and even edgy sneakers replaced the old office pump.

A nod to ’60s mod

Gigi Hadid is bedecked in Tommy Hilfiger tweed for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in Manhattan.

Like all good trends, the 1960s style has come full circle. From tweed textures, well-tailored mini hemlines and chic color palettes to full-on mod details, the ‘60s were all about high hemlines and structured shapes.

Shopping sustainably

Nordstrom said its customers are enjoying a moment of appreciating investment pieces that will be in their wardrobes for years to come. Wise purchases that stand the test of time through their modern, yet timeless design left customers feeling good about making elevated purchases as a more sustainable choice (considering their longer shelf life).

Claire Shay, founder of the Reinventing Sustainability blog, wears Pangaia shorts during NYFW.

The retailer continued to expand its offerings under Sustainable Style, a shoppable category to help customers find responsibly manufactured products made with sustainably sourced materials and part of a give-back program. This year, Nordstrom added brands with products that qualify for Sustainable Style, including Allbirds and Pangaia .

