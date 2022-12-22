ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

WSET

Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One person arrested after deadly shooting in Concord

APPOMATTOX, Va. – One man is dead and one is arrested after a deadly shooting in Concord on Christmas Eve. Deputies said they responded to a home on Moore Drive at around 10:45 a.m. and found 47-year-old Jimmy Adams Jr. shot. They said despite the best efforts of their...
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Father & daughter team give back to Lynchburg for Christmas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One father and daughter team is making a difference for those who need some help here in Lynchburg. Bill Simms and his daughter Anna spend the Christmas holiday giving supplies to those who need them. This is the ninth year they've done this and they're...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

28-year-old dies in Bedford County crash: VSP

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County, VSP said. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Horse rescued after falling through frozen pond in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A horse was rescued Sunday night after falling through a frozen pond in Bedford County. Around 7:40 p.m., both the Bedford Fire Dept. and Huddleston Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston to a report of a horse that was trapped in the pond after breaking through the ice.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Water line broken on Fort Avenue, repairs to delay traffic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: 7:00 a.m. Monday. The area has been cleared of work crews. Lynchburg Water Resources crews are currently working on a water main break on Fort Avenue, Sunday evening. Traffic is currently restricted in the outboard lane in the 5000 block of Fort Avenue. Residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
FOREST, VA
wakg.com

14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat

On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Motor vehicle crash on Big Island Highway: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. According to firefighters, units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle...
BEDFORD, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins

=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
DANVILLE, VA

