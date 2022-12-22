Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
KCCI.com
Joppa spends Christmas delivering goods to the homeless
DES MOINES, Iowa — Even in the frigid temperatures, they don't miss a Sunday. "We load up a truck and a couple of vehicles with food, dry goods, canned goods, toiletries, clothing and any special needs the homeless have that they have asked for from Joppa and we deliver it for them," Doug Kruse, with Joppa, said.
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
KCCI.com
Editorial: Be grateful for the men and women who work to ensure our holidays are safe and fun
DES MOINES, Iowa — This is a busy time of year for most of us. We’re shopping for the holidays. We’re shipping packages to loved ones far away. Some of us are planning our travel to holiday gatherings on the other side of the state or country.
weareiowa.com
Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content
Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowan with dementia speaks of winter dangers: "my brain doesn't tell me cold and hot"
DES MOINES, Iowa — These strong winds and freezing temperatures can be deadly and that risk is even greater in people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. So the first year was tough," said Kevin Dill, a West Des Moines resident. Dill has been living with lewy body dementia since...
Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday
The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
‘Be in Hawaii…on the beach,’ Iowa woman says as bone-chilling winds rush through
DES MOINES, Iowa — The temperature registered 10 degrees below zero in Des Moines over the noon hour Thursday. The “feels like” temperature was far worse: 34 degrees below zero. Belinda Green of Des Moines headed out for lunch at one of her favorite spots, Noah’s Ark Restaurant. Green expected the outside discomfort as the […]
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Interstate 35 fully reopens through Iowa
Interstate 35 fully reopened through Iowa late Saturday morning. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, both directions of the interstate are back open to traffic between Ames and Clear Lake. That 90-mile stretch had been closed Friday afternoon, due to blizzard conditions. In general, many roads across Iowa are...
KCCI.com
Meet Marissa Albright: Master thief on the basketball court
DES MOINES, Iowa — At Lincoln High School, the girls' basketball team has one of the state's leaders in a peculiar stat: steals. Senior Marissa Albright leads all of Iowa girls' basketball with 57 steals on the season so far. KCCI's Jeff Dubrof sat down with the master basketball...
KCCI.com
Resources available during extreme cold in Iowa
As the weather worsens, Central Iowa Shelter and Services has resources available for those who are homeless. They are in weather amnesty, so no one will be turned away. Staff spent Wednesday on the streets talking to people who don't have shelter in this weather. "The Street Outreach Team that...
iheart.com
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
Memorial remembers houseless Iowans who died in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — The first day of winter is a solemn day for Iowa’s houseless population. In addition to the start of the year’s coldest season, it also marks the day when Iowans remember the people who died while houseless throughout the year. Joppa held its annual Iowa Homeless Memorial on the steps of […]
KCCI.com
Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State
(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
theperrynews.com
Bambi Lynne Kelly-Kirchner of Des Moines
Bambi Lynne Kelly-Kirchner of Des Moines and formerly of Perry took her place with the Lord on Dec. 15th 2022, at home with her daughters by her side. She was courageous after being diagnosed with aggresive lung cancer just weeks prior. Bambi was born to Charlotte Ethel (Sneithen) and Donald...
Comments / 1