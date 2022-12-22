ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Crews work to clear snowy streets Monday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — City, county, and state workers are back out on the streets clearing the latest round of snow. With 1-3" of fresh powder, the roads are slick and snow covered across the area. After dealing with a powerful winter storm there are plow...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Road Condition Information

The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that area roadways are snow-covered and may be slick. Blowing snow may cause drifting and visibility problems. Ramps are in varied conditions, and some bridges are icy. If you choose to travel today, take plenty of time to get to your destination and give...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DOT opens I-35 as road conditions improve

AMES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened I-35 in central Iowa. The road closed from Ames to Clear Lake due to blizzard conditions. The DOT gradually opened the road, starting with northbound lanes, until winds died down and plows could safely clear the streets.
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
IOWA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road

Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Light snow, then temperatures finally climb

DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. One batch of snow has already been moving through Iowa here on Christmas evening. A second batch is up in the Dakotas closer to the low pressure center coming our way. That second round of snow will pass through the state overnight into early Monday morning. The northeast half of Iowa could see 2-3" of snow, with around 1" in the Des Moines metro.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices remain steady in Iowa, averaging $2.87 per gallon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have been holding steady, rising just one cent per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 40.4 cents per gallon...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

What to know about winter sidewalk regulations in Iowa City

Iowa City — With the first major snowfall of winter over, Iowa City wants to make sure residents are prepared to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. To ensure the well-being of neighbors and those who require sidewalk access for their commutes to work, school, and other needs, snow should be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended. Property owners who do not remove snow and ice in this timeframe may be subject to fines.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required

Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes

URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
IOWA STATE

