Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Crews work to clear snowy streets Monday morning across eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — City, county, and state workers are back out on the streets clearing the latest round of snow. With 1-3" of fresh powder, the roads are slick and snow covered across the area. After dealing with a powerful winter storm there are plow...
cbs2iowa.com
Snow must be cleared from public sidewalks, ramps in Cedar Rapids by Dec. 27 at 9 am
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The clock reset on when you have to clear snow in Cedar Rapids. Now that the latest snow event has officially ended property owners have 24 hours to clear snow and ice from public sidewalks and ramps. The official recorded date and...
KCCI.com
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
cbs2iowa.com
December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
kniakrls.com
Road Condition Information
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that area roadways are snow-covered and may be slick. Blowing snow may cause drifting and visibility problems. Ramps are in varied conditions, and some bridges are icy. If you choose to travel today, take plenty of time to get to your destination and give...
cbs2iowa.com
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
cbs2iowa.com
Homeless Persons' Remembrance Day Memorial in Cedar Rapids rescheduled to January 4
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Due to last week's winter storm, the Homeless Persons' Remembrance Day Memorial in Cedar Rapids has been rescheduled to January 4th. The event will be held at Willis Dady Works, located at 800 1st Ave. NW 5:30 pm. The Outreach Team will...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DOT opens I-35 as road conditions improve
AMES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened I-35 in central Iowa. The road closed from Ames to Clear Lake due to blizzard conditions. The DOT gradually opened the road, starting with northbound lanes, until winds died down and plows could safely clear the streets.
iheart.com
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road
Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
KCRG.com
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
KCCI.com
Light snow, then temperatures finally climb
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. One batch of snow has already been moving through Iowa here on Christmas evening. A second batch is up in the Dakotas closer to the low pressure center coming our way. That second round of snow will pass through the state overnight into early Monday morning. The northeast half of Iowa could see 2-3" of snow, with around 1" in the Des Moines metro.
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices remain steady in Iowa, averaging $2.87 per gallon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have been holding steady, rising just one cent per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 40.4 cents per gallon...
cbs2iowa.com
What to know about winter sidewalk regulations in Iowa City
Iowa City — With the first major snowfall of winter over, Iowa City wants to make sure residents are prepared to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. To ensure the well-being of neighbors and those who require sidewalk access for their commutes to work, school, and other needs, snow should be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended. Property owners who do not remove snow and ice in this timeframe may be subject to fines.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required
Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
cbs2iowa.com
Johnson County added to number of counties pulling snow plows off the road
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Johnson County is now among several counties in Iowa that is pulling snow plows off the road. The sheriff's office says they will take plows off the road at 4 p.m. Frida and will be back out at 4 a.m. Saturday morning. "Please stay home...
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
Comments / 1