Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Open To Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Four-time champ could don the purple and gold.
Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'
Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Klay Thompson Taunting Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies got chippy on Christmas
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.” Funny how life... The post Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant Gives Honest Answer About Leaving Warriors
Kevin Durant opened up about leaving the Golden State Warriors
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
sneakernews.com
Tracy McGrady Breaks Out The Cues With His adidas T-Mac “Magic 8-Ball”
Alongside Derrick Rose, Tracy McGrady’s iconic roster of on-court silhouettes have continued to enjoy the restomod treatment at the hands of the Three Stripes, fit with a retooled Boost midsole while staying true to original 2000s construction. Returning staple colorways alongside exploring all-new storytelling efforts, the latter is harkened for an homage to McGrady’s love for billiards.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a unique feeling when Golden State won again
RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors?
Could it really be? Could Klay Thompson actually leave the Golden State Warriors? At this point, it’s hard to imagine the five-time All-Star wearing a different jersey other than that of the Dubs. However, one particular league executive believes that this is actually a distinct possibility. At the moment, Thompson is still under contract with […] The post RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
Kyrie Irving Covers Nike Logo On Sneakers With Message: “I am Free Thank You God I am”
Kyrie Covers Nike Logo On Sneakers With Message: "I am Free Thank You God I am"
Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win
Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Nets Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
Be honest: did you count the Brooklyn Nets out? Many NBA fans and experts did. This summer, the Nets appeared to be a team on the verge of collapse. Kevin Durant requested a trade, and the sky was suddenly falling for New York’s other team. Yet, the trade never...
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not getting discouraged despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ disastrous showing against the Boston Celtics in their Christmas Day game. Instead, the Greek Freak is taking it as a learning experience as usual. The Bucks trailed from start to finish, even going down by as much as 22 points as Jayson Tatum exploded and […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
When LeBron James first met Michael Jordan
It’s hard to believe now, but at one point, LeBron was just like any other fan who got to meet the iconic Michael Jordan.
James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction
James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of Wiseman’s performance. Kerr was effusive in his praise […] The post James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0