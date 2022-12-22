ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County wakes to glaze of ice, thawing hazards

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An over 10°F difference between the northern and southern lowlands of Whatcom County Saturday morning, December 24th, made for widely varying conditions as of 8am. Well-traveled roads around the Bellingham area were reportedly bare and wet while temperatures were reported in the low to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

6 rescued in Marietta after ice buildup at mouth of Nooksack River caused flooding

MARIETTA, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release today, Sunday, December 25th, regarding a flooding event in the Marietta area. According to the press release, members from the WCSO Division of Emergency Management (DEM) coordinated with WCSO patrol deputies early this morning to notify residents in the Marietta area of the recommendation to evacuate due to a combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack River and King Tides.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Traffic Alert: Slater Road closed due to water and debris over roadway

FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced Slater Road has been closed just before midnight on Saturday, December 24th, due to water and debris over the roadway east of Ferndale Road and west of LaBounty Drive. The announcement recommended, “Please find an alternate route.”. Once...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Truck tangled in wires blocks Guide Meridian at Pole Road

LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol was dispatched about 3:45pm to a roundabout at the intersection of Guide Meridian and Pole Road due to a report of a stalled semi-truck and trailer. According to radio transmissions at the time, the truck had become tangled in wires. According to traffic...
LYNDEN, WA
MyNorthwest

Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation

A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior

MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
MARYSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy