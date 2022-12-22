MARIETTA, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release today, Sunday, December 25th, regarding a flooding event in the Marietta area. According to the press release, members from the WCSO Division of Emergency Management (DEM) coordinated with WCSO patrol deputies early this morning to notify residents in the Marietta area of the recommendation to evacuate due to a combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack River and King Tides.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO