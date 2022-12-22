Read full article on original website
Updated: Nooksack River level forecast warns of another minor flooding event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office said this morning, Monday, December 26th, 2 successive weather systems are expected to bring moderate to heavy rains that are expected to raise river levels across western Washington. A cold front will move through the area this morning, bringing...
Temps and wind gusts spike after midnight, 1,000s wake without power in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather station located in Ferndale reported a rise in temperature from 40°F to about 55°F and another on the Sandy Point spit reported an increase in sustained wind speeds from 15mph to 60mph. Both occurred shortly after 1am today, Monday, December 26th.
Warming and expected mountain rain raise flood concerns for areas along the Nooksack River
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued an areal flood watch today, Friday, December 23rd, due to expected impacts from recent warming and moderate to heavy mountain rainfall expected over the next few days. Heavy rains are expected in the north...
Whatcom County wakes to glaze of ice, thawing hazards
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An over 10°F difference between the northern and southern lowlands of Whatcom County Saturday morning, December 24th, made for widely varying conditions as of 8am. Well-traveled roads around the Bellingham area were reportedly bare and wet while temperatures were reported in the low to...
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
Updated: Forecast calls for snow, ice, then rain while temperatures rise – some flooding concerns
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Precipitation is expected to resume falling in Whatcom County late this evening, Thursday, December 22nd. It is expected to initially fall as snow through late afternoon on Friday when it will change to freezing rain and ultimately rain. Update 1pm: A winter storm warning has...
Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
6 rescued in Marietta after ice buildup at mouth of Nooksack River caused flooding
MARIETTA, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release today, Sunday, December 25th, regarding a flooding event in the Marietta area. According to the press release, members from the WCSO Division of Emergency Management (DEM) coordinated with WCSO patrol deputies early this morning to notify residents in the Marietta area of the recommendation to evacuate due to a combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack River and King Tides.
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit western Washington
Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not fun,” he said.
Whatcom County WSDOT traffic cameras tell of driving challenges during winter precipitation event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following images are from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Whatcom County traffic cameras. They were taken while Whatcom County areas were dealing with freezing rain during a changeover from snow to rain on Friday, December 23rd. WSDOT along with law enforcement...
Another day of bitter cold, icy driving in Whatcom County. When will rain arrive?
Rain falling on snow, may lead to enhanced runoff that could lead to potential urban and river flooding by the weekend.
Traffic Alert: Slater Road closed due to water and debris over roadway
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced Slater Road has been closed just before midnight on Saturday, December 24th, due to water and debris over the roadway east of Ferndale Road and west of LaBounty Drive. The announcement recommended, “Please find an alternate route.”. Once...
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
Icy roads in Bellingham? Here’s how to turn out of a skid
Even with plowing and salting, Bellingham still has some icy spots on the roads.
Truck tangled in wires blocks Guide Meridian at Pole Road
LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol was dispatched about 3:45pm to a roundabout at the intersection of Guide Meridian and Pole Road due to a report of a stalled semi-truck and trailer. According to radio transmissions at the time, the truck had become tangled in wires. According to traffic...
300 Bellingham residents almost lost their homes. Then Mercy Housing stepped in
“A lot of those families who have lived there for a long time would have had literally no place to go,” said Mercy Housing Northwest President Joe Thompson.
Bellingham woman mourned after going missing in apparent Hawaii shark attack
Friends left messages of grief on her public social media pages in the week following her disappearance.
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
Two men held for allegedly assaulting occupant, burglarizing Whatcom County home
The victim later showed deputies security footage of the men entering the house, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater said.
