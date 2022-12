Casa Bonita will reopen next May, according to an announcement just shared by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who bought the pink entertainment palace at 6715 West Colfax Avenue late last year. The two Colorado natives were joined by Dana Rodriguez, the Denver-based executive chef for the project, in revealing the date as a special gift to impatient fans of Casa Bonita.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO