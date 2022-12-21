Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking case
wbaa.org
Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty
Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony. The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.
WANE-TV
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Irish Wideout Room Receives Massive Makeover
Look across the national landscape during the 2022 college football season and there were programs with larger running back rooms than the one inhabited by Notre Dame’s wide receivers. That “shortage” – both in volume and size – has been addressed with the additions in the Class of 2023,...
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Bowen out, 2024 class looking strong
After the wild impromptu ceremony that Peyton Bowen held on early national signing day, he ultimately chooses the Oklahoma Sooners. After setting a record for being committed to 3 different D1 schools in 24 hours, he switched from Oregon to Notre Dame and, finally, to the Sooners. Most are glad the circus has ended and are looking forward to the class of 2024.
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
fox32chicago.com
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
NBC Sports
A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy Rees’ words
No coach is going to criticize any signed recruit on National Signing Day, obviously, but what they choose to praise can shed some insight into each new prospect. When Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman repeatedly points out the versatility of four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, it speaks both to Love’s athleticism and the increasingly obvious Irish want for multi-dimensional running backs, a realization that can impact both how one view’s 2023 and future recruits.
NBC Sports
Things We Learned: Remove recency bias and Notre Dame’s recruiting has clearly reached new heights
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen’s chaotic week may have robbed Notre Dame of some recruiting momentum, but if there is ever a moment for that fictional intangible to disappear in recruiting, it is on National Signing Day, when the rest of a class is signed, sealed and delivered. His de-commitment...
Notre Dame Guard Olivia Miles Climbs In National Women's Basketball Player Ranking
Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles has gained momentum in the most recent media vote of the top women's basketball players in the nation
‘Just a little faith’: A life-changing Christmas gift for a single father in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A single father won a life-changing Christmas gift for his family after a devastating year. Willie Partee went home Saturday with a brand new Chevy Spark. The 25-year-old was selected as the winner of the 8th Annual Homewood Chevy Cares Car Giveaway Contest. “I have a dependable car. I have a reliable […]
WISH-TV
Will Indiana see blizzard conditions?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As this next winter storm approaches, the wind will become an issue. People often associate heavy snow with blizzards; however, blizzard warnings center around reduced visibility and gusty winds along with any sort of snowfall. On Wednesday night, a blizzard warning was set to run from...
Power restored in Benton Harbor
A state of emergency has been declared in Berrien County because of a power outage in Benton Harbor.
South Shore Line train service suspended for rest of day Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Shore Line train service was suspended in both directions Friday.The line connects Millennium Station in downtown Chicago with South Bend, Indiana with stops throughout Northwest Indiana. It blamed mechanical issues, overhead wire issues, and hazardous weather for the suspension.Westbound Train 18 was the last to make a run into Chicago on Friday. Eastbound trains 111 and 119 will depart Millennium Station at 4:02 p.m. and 5:58 p.m., but there will be no more trains after that.Eastbound Train 109 passengers will be bused from East Chicago stations to the east.Updates for service on Saturday will come later.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana woman charged with OWI after crashing twice in Porter County blizzard
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - Blizzard-like conditions in Porter County Friday evening did not stop one Indiana woman from driving drunk, state police say. Indiana State Police say Tiffany Bergstorm, 32, from Chesterton, was arrested and charged for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) on I-94. Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, troopers...
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
abc57.com
Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana
Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
WGNtv.com
When was the last blizzard in Chicago?
The city’s last full-blown blizzard was more than seven years ago when the “Super Bowl Blizzard” that occurred from January 31-February 2 brought an official total of 19.3 inches of snow to the city. Prior to that was the “Groundhog Blizzard” that buried the city with 21.2 inches of snow on the exact same dates as the Super Bowl storm – January 31-February 2, 2011. Some other notable blizzards in Chicago history were January 12-14, 1979 blizzard with 19.3 inches of snow and the city’s biggest snowstorm, the January 26-27, 1967 “Big Snow” which produced 23.0 inches. A lesser-known, but highly impactful storm was the city’s “Blizzard of Short Duration” that delivered four inches of snow in just two hours and 15 minutes on February 23, 1967. The heavy snow burst was accompanied by thunder and lightning along with whiteout conditions with wind gusts as high as 47 mph in Chicago and 82 mph at the Ogden Dunes in northwest Indiana.
