ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbaa.org

Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty

Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony. The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
247Sports

Irish Wideout Room Receives Massive Makeover

Look across the national landscape during the 2022 college football season and there were programs with larger running back rooms than the one inhabited by Notre Dame’s wide receivers. That “shortage” – both in volume and size – has been addressed with the additions in the Class of 2023,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Bowen out, 2024 class looking strong

After the wild impromptu ceremony that Peyton Bowen held on early national signing day, he ultimately chooses the Oklahoma Sooners. After setting a record for being committed to 3 different D1 schools in 24 hours, he switched from Oregon to Notre Dame and, finally, to the Sooners. Most are glad the circus has ended and are looking forward to the class of 2024.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
NBC Sports

A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy Rees’ words

No coach is going to criticize any signed recruit on National Signing Day, obviously, but what they choose to praise can shed some insight into each new prospect. When Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman repeatedly points out the versatility of four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, it speaks both to Love’s athleticism and the increasingly obvious Irish want for multi-dimensional running backs, a realization that can impact both how one view’s 2023 and future recruits.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Will Indiana see blizzard conditions?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As this next winter storm approaches, the wind will become an issue. People often associate heavy snow with blizzards; however, blizzard warnings center around reduced visibility and gusty winds along with any sort of snowfall. On Wednesday night, a blizzard warning was set to run from...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

South Shore Line train service suspended for rest of day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Shore Line train service was suspended in both directions Friday.The line connects Millennium Station in downtown Chicago with South Bend, Indiana with stops throughout Northwest Indiana. It blamed mechanical issues, overhead wire issues, and hazardous weather for the suspension.Westbound Train 18 was the last to make a run into Chicago on Friday. Eastbound trains 111 and 119 will depart Millennium Station at 4:02 p.m. and 5:58 p.m., but there will be no more trains after that.Eastbound Train 109 passengers will be bused from East Chicago stations to the east.Updates for service on Saturday will come later.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana

Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

When was the last blizzard in Chicago?

The city’s last full-blown blizzard was more than seven years ago when the “Super Bowl Blizzard” that occurred from January 31-February 2 brought an official total of 19.3 inches of snow to the city. Prior to that was the “Groundhog Blizzard” that buried the city with 21.2 inches of snow on the exact same dates as the Super Bowl storm – January 31-February 2, 2011. Some other notable blizzards in Chicago history were January 12-14, 1979 blizzard with 19.3 inches of snow and the city’s biggest snowstorm, the January 26-27, 1967 “Big Snow” which produced 23.0 inches. A lesser-known, but highly impactful storm was the city’s “Blizzard of Short Duration” that delivered four inches of snow in just two hours and 15 minutes on February 23, 1967. The heavy snow burst was accompanied by thunder and lightning along with whiteout conditions with wind gusts as high as 47 mph in Chicago and 82 mph at the Ogden Dunes in northwest Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy