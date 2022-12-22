ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Chilly and windy Monday with warming for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arctic front moved through the area Sunday night and northwest winds have been strong behind it. Gusts will continue to get up to 40 miles per hour through the morning hours. A few flurries will also be possible early on in the day. As the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather. Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Warm Up Coming in Omaha Next Week

(Omaha, NE) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. The bitter cold temperatures this past week were 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year. The 40 degree temperatures, and near 50...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Medicine treats at least 7 for cold exposure this week

OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerously cold weather is staying in the Metro through the weekend. Sub-zero temperatures have already sent at least seven people to Nebraska Medicine for cold exposure treatments. The biggest concerns outside are wind burn, frostbite and hypothermia, especially with the wind chills we have been seeing.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Weekend Forecast - Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday evening around the metro with cold conditions. Temperatures did “warm” into the teens for the afternoon hours, an improvement over the past few days. Clear skies will stick with us for the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the single digits. Wind chills will remain between 0 and -10 degrees for the evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall back below zero with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Snow ends in Omaha, and drivers cope with slick conditions

OMAHA, Neb. — The snow had moved out of the Omaha metro by 4 a.m. leaving a network of snow-packed roads and sidewalks across the area for residents to navigate on Thursday morning. Snow fall amounts around the 2 inch range kept significant drifting to a minimum in the...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day

Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln crews race to Casey’s in subzero temps after reported fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters scrambled in subzero temperatures Friday morning after a fire was reported at Casey’s. This happened at the location near 13th and E Streets around 4 a.m. Crews immediately began searching for flames but couldn’t find any, even though there was haze throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Cox Omaha reports cable outages due to weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame for...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA

