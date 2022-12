​Ukraine’s top diplomat said Monday his country wants to kick off peace talks at the United Nations by the end of February — but will only let Russia take part on the condition that its leaders face prosecution for war crimes before an international criminal court. ​“Every war ends in a diplomatic way​,” Dmytro Kuleba told the Associated Press. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table​.” ​“The United Nations could be the best venue for holding this summit, because this is not about making a favor to a certain country,” he added....

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO