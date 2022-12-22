ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

This National Park Has Reached a Landmark Agreement with a Local Tribe

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Joshua Tree National Park and the Twenty Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will sign a stewardship agreement to involve the tribe in the park’s management and development, beginning with a new trail connection, park officials have announced. The agreement is expected to be signed in January.
Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states

Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable coal, copper and gold mining […] The post Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says

Federal environmental enforcement, as measured by Environmental Protection Agency civil cases closed against polluters, hit a two-decade low in 2022, per a report released last week by a national environmental group that blames budget cuts, staff shortages and the U.S. Senate’s failure to confirm key leaders. The Environmental Integrity Project said the 72 civil enforcement […] The post Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude

A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years. — A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.
How Long Until Alaska’s Next Oil Disaster?

Stephen Payton has spent a lot of time planning for disaster. The environmental program coordinator for the Seldovia Village Tribe in Southcentral Alaska and a board member of the Seldovia Oil Spill Response Team, he’s helped organize countless drills with volunteers, preparing to respond to an oil spill in nearby Cook Inlet. Over and over, he’s practiced setting out containment booms, floating barriers designed to slow the spread of slicks. But this summer, while drift fishing near the shipping channels in the inlet, he got an up-close view of the oil tankers that could cause such a spill. Their massive hulls dwarf other vessels, casting deep shadows. It was a sobering perspective. “If something were to happen out there—it could just be so detrimental,” he says.
Wyoming Supreme Court Won't Weigh in on Abortion Ban for Now

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on questions involving a lawsuit over the state's new abortion ban, keeping the case that has prevented the ban from taking effect since last summer wholly in state district court at least for now. There's not...
Attorneys tussle over land survey provisions for pipelines

A company that wants to build a sprawling carbon dioxide pipeline in northwest Iowa should have obtained a court order before attempting to survey private land from which it had been previously barred, a Dickinson County prosecutor argued Thursday. At issue is a trespassing charge against Stephen James Larsen, 28, of Arlington, South Dakota, who […] The post Attorneys tussle over land survey provisions for pipelines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
D.C. Circuit Says FERC Exceeded Power in Licensing Maryland Dam

On Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order in Waterkeepers Chesapeake, et al v. FERC holding that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) exceeded its authority under the Clean Water Act when issuing a license for the Conowingo Dam in Maryland. According to the order, the...
Wyoming Supreme Court returns abortion ban case to Jackson

The high court has declined to answer a dozen constitutional questions posed by the abortion law — for now. The Wyoming Supreme Court on Tuesday declined, for now, to take up the suit challenging the state’s abortion “trigger” ban. The high court’s decision not to answer...
