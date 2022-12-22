Read full article on original website
Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
Ukraine's 100 A-10 Warthog request to defend against Russia got denied. Here's why
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov requested the U.S. for 100 of its A-10 Warthog ground attack jets just weeks after the Russian invasion in February this year, The Washington Post reported. The U.S. outright rejected this request to avoid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. The conflict in Ukraine which...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Zelenskyy warns Russia is 'planning something' in south while upping aggression in northern Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is 'planning something' in the south as Russian forces up their aggression in the north.
US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says
The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
Russia Issues New Threat About Ukraine War as Zelensky Heads to U.S.
Russian rhetoric has escalated as the Ukrainian president is likely to request additional security aid.
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Strikes deep inside Russia highlight Ukraine’s tactical ingenuity
Explosions at Russian airbases are latest example of Kyiv’s continuing capacity to surprise
Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine
Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support.
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton breaks down the potential Russian strategy in regards to the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine.
The Brutal Alternate World in Which the U.S. Abandoned Ukraine
On the shortest day of the year, after 10 months of war, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, finally left his country and came to Washington to thank Americans for their support. He went to the White House, where he appeared at a press conference. He went to Congress, where he handed a Ukrainian flag, signed by the defenders of Bakhmut, to the vice president and House speaker. He congratulated all of us on our first, joint American-Ukrainian victory: “We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world.”
Putin claims Russia is ready to negotiate; Ukraine accuses Kremlin of trying to avoid responsibility
Putin said in an interview with Russian state television on Sunday that the Kremlin wants to negotiate with Ukraine, a claim that was rebuffed by Kyiv.
Zelensky’s US visit shows Ukraine is not ‘striving for peace’, claims Russia
Russia has claimed Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington proves he is not “striving for peace” in Ukraine, as it coincides with a $1.8bn military aid package to the country from the United States.The Ukrainian president received thunderous applause from members of Congress during his short, hastily-organised trip – his first outside the country since Russian troops invaded on 24 February.He returned to Kyiv on Thursday after a brief stop in Poland where greeted President Andrzej Duda.The new US deal includes supplies of the Patriot air defence system, the most powerful such weapons yet promised to Ukraine.“They say they may...
Kremlin says US is fighting 'indirect war' with Russia in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky visited the United States in a surprise one-day visit Tuesday, where he was warmly received by the Congress and secured further US financial and military aid. Speaking on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said his visit to Washington suggests that the United States "is continuing its line of de facto fighting an indirect war with Russia". Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Will Russia launch a winter offensive in Ukraine?
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Washington on Wednesday with the US announcing it will send Ukraine Patriot missiles. The announcement looks like a response to Ukrainian fears of a Russian winter offensive – fears that have surprised some observers, given the damage suffered by the Russian military. But analysts warn that Moscow could well take advantage of winter conditions to carry out localised attacks.
Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.
McFaul: ‘I see no possibility for a negotiation’ between Russia and Ukraine right now
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mke McFaul discusses the state of the war in Ukraine and what it would take for peace negotiations to move forward. Dec. 22, 2022.
