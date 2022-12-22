Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner
DULUTH, Minn. –This weekend the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Duluth invited the community for a free Christmas Eve dinner. This year marked 35 years of the VFW putting on this holiday feeding frenzy. People gathered sharing stories, and most importantly eating dinner together as one big community family. Organizers said that this year’s winter storm did worry them, but people still were lining up in the hallway eagerly waiting for a good hot meal.
Shoppers Inside at Miller Hill Mall
It’s the last full day to get your holiday shopping done and with today’s weather there was one place that stood out for people looking to complete their shopping. That place, he place to be on Friday was up the hill at the Miller Hill Mall. We checked...
Coffee Conversation: Glitterati Events to hold New Year’s Eve Bash
DULUTH, Minn. — Glitterati Events presents New Year’s Eve Bash at the DECC. Ring in the New Year with food, fun, and friends at the DECC’s Harborside Ballroom, Dec. 31 6:00 pm – 12:00 am. Amber Brostrom with Glitterati Events joined FOX21 on the morning show...
Dreamland Supper Club Open for Christmas Dinners
SOUTH RANGE, Wis. —Many places are closed this Christmas, but the kitchen was on at the Dreamland Supper Club today for families looking to be out of the house for dinner. The supper club in South Range was decked out with Christmas décor. Dreamland had 80 reservations today for this year’s Christmas dinner with the chef for the night giving a rundown of the meal.
CHUM Holds Vigil for this Year’s Lost Homeless
DULUTH, Minn. — People were on the steps of city hall yesterday remembering those we’ve lost this year due to homelessness. A vigil was held by CHUM reading off the names of the 69 homeless and homeless advocates lives that were lost this year, three of which have died in just the last month outside due to the weather. At the vigil, signs were made with the name of each person lost that followed a moment of silence.
Owner Of Carmody’s Talks ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ Filming In His Duluth Pub
DULUTH, Minn. – One of the main locations where “Merry Kiss Cam” was filmed was at Carmody Irish Brew Pub in downtown Duluth. There were multiple shots filmed outside and inside the pub on East Superior Street during the summer. So set crews, of course, did their...
Katie Lowes of ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ Talks Filming In Duluth, Local Talent Pool
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been about a month since the romantic comedy “Merry Kiss Cam” debuted on Hulu. The movie was shot in Duluth showcasing the city, UMD Bulldogs, Carmody Irish Brew Pub, The Heritage Sports Center and other locations. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger recently chatted...
Is Fruitcake Getting a Bad Rap?
DULUTH, Minn. — A 2016 online article has the headline “7 Reasons you should never eat Fruitcake” And the sub head that reads Throw it in the Trash.”. That’s a pretty harsh sentiment for a traditional Christmas Sweet. ” Do you like Fruit cake – no,...
Duluth Police: Missing Woman Found Dead Outside
DULUTH, Minn. — A woman who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Duluth Police Department. 71-year-old Diane Pool, who suffered from dementia was last seen around Mesaba and East 9th Street in Duluth, with no shoes or a jacket. Friday she was found outside, dead.
UMD Football’s Brent Laing Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite
DULUTH, Minn.- Announced Friday morning, UMD Football standout Brent Laing accepted his invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game not only allows Laing the opportunity to showcase his abilities in front of NFL scouts, but also helps raise money for Shriners Children, a non-profit that provides medical treatment for children with orthopedic conditions or are in need of corrective surgeries.
