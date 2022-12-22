Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Wyoming legislator hopes to better support military-connected students
Rep. Landon Brown has filed a bill for the Wyoming Legislature’s upcoming general session that would set the foundation for the Purple Star School program in the state’s K-12 schools. The Cheyenne Republican lawmaker wants to streamline assistance for military-connected students, and to ensure their transitions from one...
Summit Daily News
Renewables move forward in Colorado, but in Wyoming? Not so fast.
Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sues Teton County Over Land-Use Argument
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is suing one of its own counties following a dispute over land use in the state’s wealthiest region. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners on Dec. 21 filed a lawsuit against the Teton County Commission, asking the Laramie County District Court to block the county from enforcing land-use restrictions against businesses that have won permits to develop on state trust lands.
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press
Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
SpaceRef
Wyoming As Seen From Orbit
A snow-covered Boysen State Park and a frozen Boysen Reservoir in Wyoming are pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the western United States. iss068e030993 (Dec. 17, 2022) – larger image.
oilcity.news
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho
LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, December 26, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Nicky McCallum of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Nicky writes: “The Bighorn River is completely frozen near our home in Thermopolis.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the...
Aspen Times
Writers on the Range: Wildlife watching has been getting a free ride
There’s a new initiative in Wyoming that’s changing the face of wildlife conservation funding, and it’s already seen huge success in its first year. It’s based on the state’s startling mountains, rivers filled with fish, and forests where bears and wolves roam — everything that makes Wyoming unrivaled.
Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes newspapers and other media content in 77 markets across 26 states. The company’s five Montana newspapers include The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent-Record, the Montana Standard and […] The post Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Getting Screwed In Colorado River Pact; Too Many People Using Wyoming Water, Observers Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 100-year-old pact that allocates water use along the Colorado River among several states and two countries isn’t doing Wyoming any favors, a state lawmaker says. Although growth and drought have sapped the Colorado, the other parties to the pact...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together
Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
cowboystatedaily.com
With One EMT Killed and Another Critical, Wyoming Responds With ‘Broken Hearts’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rawlins Police Department Officer Amber Yardley is thankful she didn’t get the call all first responders dread – one of their own is hurt or killed. Yardley wasn’t on duty early morning Wednesday when a semitrailer plowed into an...
cowboystatedaily.com
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming
Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Calls Snowstorm Unprecedented: 787 Calls, 196 Motorist Assists, 104 Crashes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wednesday was a historic day for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and a day Lt. Kyle McKay said was like no other he’s experienced during his more than 20-year career working for the agency. It’s a day he said he will...
The richest woman in Utah is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
