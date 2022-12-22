DULUTH, Minn. — People were on the steps of city hall yesterday remembering those we’ve lost this year due to homelessness. A vigil was held by CHUM reading off the names of the 69 homeless and homeless advocates lives that were lost this year, three of which have died in just the last month outside due to the weather. At the vigil, signs were made with the name of each person lost that followed a moment of silence.

DULUTH, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO