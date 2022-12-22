Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
CHUM Holds Vigil for this Year’s Lost Homeless
DULUTH, Minn. — People were on the steps of city hall yesterday remembering those we’ve lost this year due to homelessness. A vigil was held by CHUM reading off the names of the 69 homeless and homeless advocates lives that were lost this year, three of which have died in just the last month outside due to the weather. At the vigil, signs were made with the name of each person lost that followed a moment of silence.
FOX 21 Online
VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner
DULUTH, Minn. –This weekend the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Duluth invited the community for a free Christmas Eve dinner. This year marked 35 years of the VFW putting on this holiday feeding frenzy. People gathered sharing stories, and most importantly eating dinner together as one big community family. Organizers said that this year’s winter storm did worry them, but people still were lining up in the hallway eagerly waiting for a good hot meal.
northernnewsnow.com
A somber holiday tradition returned to the steps of city hall Saturday
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Salvation Army Gets Big Donation Just In Time For Christmas
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s going to be a very merry Christmas for the Duluth Salvation Army as they received a big donation Friday morning. On Wednesday the Salvation Army believed they would not reach their Red Kettle goal of $215,000, but to their surprise an anonymous donor called and gave them an early Christmas present of $50,000.
northernnewsnow.com
Anonymous donor delivers Christmas Miracle Duluth Salvation Army
FOX 21 Online
Final Preparations Underway For VFW Christmas Eve Dinner
DULUTH, Minn. — Potato peelers were peeling away Friday getting ready for the annual VFW Christmas Eve dinner. Throughout the week volunteers have been prepping 30 turkeys, 150-200 pounds of potatoes, and 150 pounds of sweet potatoes. And it’s not just prepping food, volunteers are even shoveling and getting...
Duluth Salvation Army Nears $215,000 Kettle Goal After Huge Anonymous Donation
This is exactly the kind of story you love to hear about, especially during the Christmas season. Recently, the Duluth Salvation Army was lagging behind in their goal to raise $215,000 through their red kettle campaign. They believe that inflation and snowy weather were the main reasons donations were coming...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Glitterati Events to hold New Year’s Eve Bash
DULUTH, Minn. — Glitterati Events presents New Year’s Eve Bash at the DECC. Ring in the New Year with food, fun, and friends at the DECC’s Harborside Ballroom, Dec. 31 6:00 pm – 12:00 am. Amber Brostrom with Glitterati Events joined FOX21 on the morning show...
FOX 21 Online
Dreamland Supper Club Open for Christmas Dinners
SOUTH RANGE, Wis. —Many places are closed this Christmas, but the kitchen was on at the Dreamland Supper Club today for families looking to be out of the house for dinner. The supper club in South Range was decked out with Christmas décor. Dreamland had 80 reservations today for this year’s Christmas dinner with the chef for the night giving a rundown of the meal.
FOX 21 Online
Katie Lowes of ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ Talks Filming In Duluth, Local Talent Pool
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been about a month since the romantic comedy “Merry Kiss Cam” debuted on Hulu. The movie was shot in Duluth showcasing the city, UMD Bulldogs, Carmody Irish Brew Pub, The Heritage Sports Center and other locations. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger recently chatted...
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
FOX 21 Online
City Of Duluth ‘Prepared To Respond’ To Upcoming Storm, May Request Amsoil Arena As Warming Center
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.
visitduluth.com
Where to Find Delicious Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Duluth
When it comes to beverages, you don’t have to say goodbye to exciting flavors and fun concoctions just because you’re skipping the alcohol. Duluth has a wide variety of delicious offerings for those who are sober, sober-curious, or kicking the new year off with a dry month. Below are the best spots to check out for creative and tasty non-alcoholic drinks in Duluth.
boreal.org
Woman found dead with no shoes or jacket after being reported missing in Duluth
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Duluth was found dead on Friday. Duluth Police Department confirmed Friday evening that the body of Diane Poole had been found, with no foul play suspected. Poole, who suffers from dementia, had been reported missing having last been seen in the area of Mesaba...
FOX 21 Online
Is Fruitcake Getting a Bad Rap?
DULUTH, Minn. — A 2016 online article has the headline “7 Reasons you should never eat Fruitcake” And the sub head that reads Throw it in the Trash.”. That’s a pretty harsh sentiment for a traditional Christmas Sweet. ” Do you like Fruit cake – no,...
boreal.org
Duluth's London Road is rounding out
The infamous London Road is facing some changes. The development of three new roundabouts on 26th, 40th and 60th avenues east, was the talk of the town tonight at MnDot’s virtual meeting with the public. “We took a deeper dive into the road and roundabout alternatives to review the...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Missing Woman Found Dead Outside
boreal.org
Winter storm ongoing; wind, windchills major concern
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 22, 2022. Update: as of 11:00 am Thursday, December 22, the National Weather Service has updated the warnings and advisories. You can find more information here. _____________________________________________________________________________________________. Snow will be tapering off this morning for much of the region. There will...
boreal.org
Blizzard warning in effect for Lake and Cook Counties (including Grand Portage Tribal Lands) until Sunday morning
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 23, 2022. We have made some mid-morning upgrades to our winter weather hazards! We will have a more in-depth post about these changes out soon as we get our graphics completed, but here's the run-down:. Many folks have seen a downgrade...
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
