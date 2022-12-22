Woman in critical condition after a fight led to stabbing in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police investigating a stabbing that left a woman in critical condition in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 5 p.m. for reports of a fight that broke out where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition.
Police say a woman is in custody for the stabbing and will release her information at a later time.
Police believe the two women knew each other and don’t believe this was a random attack.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
