Denver Broncos fire rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
Vikings offense still seeking complete performance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O'Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O'Connell has helped foster have continued to...
Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside down NFC

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins victories and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintained control of the NFC South, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime Sunday night. Ryan Succop hit a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, capping a...
Singletary, Cook lead way as Bills beat Bears for AFC East

CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games played in Chicago. Josh Allen ran for a TD and threw...
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception...
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Seattle 85, George Washington 67

SEATTLE (9-4) Chatfield 7-13 0-0 16, Udenyi 6-9 0-0 12, Schumacher 3-13 1-2 8, Tyson 5-12 7-7 20, Grigsby 4-8 0-0 10, Rajkovic 5-8 0-0 12, Levis 0-3 3-3 3, Reiley 0-0 2-2 2, Williamson 1-4 0-0 2, Nafarrete 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-71 13-14 85.
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130

CHARLOTTE (134) Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134.
Jokic, Nuggets outlast Suns 128-125 in OT; Booker sidelined

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists...
Denver 128, Phoenix 125

PHOENIX (125) Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125.
Washington 125, Sacramento 111

WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125.
