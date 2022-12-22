Read full article on original website
WVNews
Denver Broncos fire rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
WVNews
Vikings offense still seeking complete performance
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O'Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O'Connell has helped foster have continued to...
WVNews
Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside down NFC
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins victories and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday.
WVNews
Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts.
WVNews
Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintained control of the NFC South, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime Sunday night. Ryan Succop hit a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, capping a...
WVNews
Singletary, Cook lead way as Bills beat Bears for AFC East
CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games played in Chicago. Josh Allen ran for a TD and threw...
WVNews
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
WVNews
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception...
WVNews
Suns' Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury
DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. He had two points in 4:20 after missing the last three games due to groin soreness.
WVNews
Bitter cold loss leaves Browns outside playoffs once again
CLEVELAND (AP) — There's nothing left for the Cleveland Browns to accomplish this season, another failed one in a long line of malfunctions for one of the NFL's most inept franchises. Since 1999, they've had three winning seasons. Count 'em, three.
WVNews
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
WVNews
Seattle 85, George Washington 67
SEATTLE (9-4) Chatfield 7-13 0-0 16, Udenyi 6-9 0-0 12, Schumacher 3-13 1-2 8, Tyson 5-12 7-7 20, Grigsby 4-8 0-0 10, Rajkovic 5-8 0-0 12, Levis 0-3 3-3 3, Reiley 0-0 2-2 2, Williamson 1-4 0-0 2, Nafarrete 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-71 13-14 85.
WVNews
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
CHARLOTTE (134) Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134.
WVNews
Jokic, Nuggets outlast Suns 128-125 in OT; Booker sidelined
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists...
WVNews
Denver 128, Phoenix 125
PHOENIX (125) Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125.
WVNews
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125.
