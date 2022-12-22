Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Person filmed firing gun out of Lamborghini on South Florida highway
Police are investigating a video that's gone viral of a suspect shooting a gun out of a Lamborghini window while riding on a South Florida highway.
cbs12.com
Firefighter reacts, great-grandmother dies, kid covered in roaches: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case. We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest.
WSVN-TV
Police search for shooter in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who injured a man the day after Christmas. People in the quiet Hollywood neighborhood were woken up by several gunshots, Monday morning. “Boom, too many,” said Dolly Gomez, a witness. “It was like really fast, very loud, very loud.”...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up on Christmas Day as cold snap brings on falling iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors from going out to enjoy a brisk and overcast Christmas Day. The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon. “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was...
cw34.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade County gifts man $50K for home renovation as part of ‘Christmas in July’ campaign
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County gave a local homeowner the chance to make his home brand-new, just in time for Christmas. County officials said the generous gesture to Northwest Miami-Dade resident Darryl Williams a gift that can keep on giving. “At first it was just an application, and...
WSVN-TV
Santa, helpers rappel down Broward Health Medical Center to greet patients
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus made a grand entrance in Fort Lauderdale, literally descending on a hospital. Old St. Nick on Friday surprised young patients at Broward Health Medical Center. Kris Kringle was joined by an elf and reindeer as they scaled down the building, spreading holiday cheer...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for teen missing from Cooper City
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs the public’s help to locate a missing teen from Cooper City. Sage Domenic Aristeo,16, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with Greater Miami Jewish Federation serve gourmet meals at local Salvation Army
MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of volunteers in Miami provided help serving holiday meals. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation on Sunday took over the kitchen at the Salvation Army on Northwest 38th Street. Volunteers made gourmet meals for lunchtime. The extra hands allowed the members of the Salvation Army staff...
Dominatrix trio at Florida city council meeting were promoting S&M nightclub
The dominatrix who asked for $1 million of taxpayer money during a memorable Florida city commission meeting this week was promoting a local S&M nightclub. DailyMail.com can reveal that the 'Mistress' who spoke in front of city officials - and offered to throw in a spanking for each commissioner if their request was granted - is known as 'Mizz Tres Krave.'
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade’s plan to fight extreme heat
MIAMI (AP) — You’re not imagining it, Miami-Dade County has gotten hotter in the last fifty years, a trend that’s set to continue if climate change remains unchecked. That’s more than a discomfort for residents in South Florida, where more people work outdoors than anywhere in the state. It means higher power bills for residents already struggling with skyrocketing costs of living, searing waits at unshaded bus stops and sidewalks and more people sickened or killed by the heat.
Seven Bridges Delray Homeowner Arrested, Allegedly Crashed Porsche Into Gatehouse Tree
Man Charged With DUI, But BAC Lower Than Legal Limit. Woman Injured. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That sound you heard near Lyons Road and the entrance to Seven Bridges Christmas Eve wasn’t a man on a sleigh jingling with reindeer, but a man […]
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly woman reported missing from Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a an elderly woman who went missing in Dania Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Ana Maria Giraldo was last seen along the 1000 block of Southeast Third Avenue, at around 8 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
South Florida prepares for cold temperatures during Christmas weekend; 2 shelters open in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While people won’t be making snow angels in South Florida, residents are advised to expect a colder-than-usual Christmas, and officials are trying to make sure some of the most vulnerable people have what they need to weather the arctic blast. From pets, plants and...
UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
thewestsidegazette.com
90 percent ain’t worth nine cents
Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. Dragging the floors of the Kathleen C. Wright building has been Peter’s priority this week. The Detective thought it was important to dig into the dirt and do some fact finding after two Board members, Debra Hixon and Sara Leonardi, claimed that 90 percent of the people they talked to have said they believe Cartwright is doing a great job and should keep her job?
WSVN-TV
South Florida families dust off sweaters, come together on chilly Nochebuena as temps dip into 50s, 40s
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families across South Florida dusted off their sweaters, heavy jackets and scarves and joined loved ones at family gatherings on a chilly Nochebuena. The temperatures, which remained in the low 50s and even dipped into the high 40s in some parts, prompted last-minute changes to families’ dinner plans.
foxsports640.com
What is open and closed on Christmas
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Merry Christmas! Here’s what is open and closed on the big day. GOVERNMENT Federal offices: Closed State offices: Closed Palm Beach and Broward County offices:…
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
WSVN-TV
Elderly woman from Dania Beach found safe
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - According to detectives, Ana Maria Giraldo has been located. She was found safe and unharmed after being last seen along the 1000 block of Southeast Third Avenue, at around 8 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the 70-year-old stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 120...
