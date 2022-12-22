ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Police search for shooter in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who injured a man the day after Christmas. People in the quiet Hollywood neighborhood were woken up by several gunshots, Monday morning. “Boom, too many,” said Dolly Gomez, a witness. “It was like really fast, very loud, very loud.”...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for teen missing from Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs the public’s help to locate a missing teen from Cooper City. Sage Domenic Aristeo,16, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.
COOPER CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade’s plan to fight extreme heat

MIAMI (AP) — You’re not imagining it, Miami-Dade County has gotten hotter in the last fifty years, a trend that’s set to continue if climate change remains unchecked. That’s more than a discomfort for residents in South Florida, where more people work outdoors than anywhere in the state. It means higher power bills for residents already struggling with skyrocketing costs of living, searing waits at unshaded bus stops and sidewalks and more people sickened or killed by the heat.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

90 percent ain’t worth nine cents

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. Dragging the floors of the Kathleen C. Wright building has been Peter’s priority this week. The Detective thought it was important to dig into the dirt and do some fact finding after two Board members, Debra Hixon and Sara Leonardi, claimed that 90 percent of the people they talked to have said they believe Cartwright is doing a great job and should keep her job?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
foxsports640.com

What is open and closed on Christmas

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Merry Christmas! Here’s what is open and closed on the big day. GOVERNMENT Federal offices: Closed State offices: Closed Palm Beach and Broward County offices:…
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Elderly woman from Dania Beach found safe

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - According to detectives, Ana Maria Giraldo has been located. She was found safe and unharmed after being last seen along the 1000 block of Southeast Third Avenue, at around 8 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the 70-year-old stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 120...
DANIA BEACH, FL

