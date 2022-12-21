Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways
Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
City of Bend receives $150K Pacific Power grant to offer e-bike ‘instant rebates’ for low-income buyers
Bend city councilors gave the nod Wednesday evening to the city accepting a $150,000 mobility grant from Pacific Power to fund a rebate program to help low-income households purchase electric bicycles. The post City of Bend receives $150K Pacific Power grant to offer e-bike ‘instant rebates’ for low-income buyers appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bitter cold hits High Desert, falls on the rise; OSU-Cascades closed; other closures, delays reported
Weeks before the numbing single-digit cold hit Central Oregon on Thursday, places like St. Charles and Mosaic Medical already were seeing a big uptick in injuries from falls on icy sidewalks and parking lots. But others are still enjoying the groomed ice at places like The Pavilion, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon homeless shelters at capacity as winter storm rolls in
The warming shelters at the Mountainview Fellowship Church in Redmond, the Lighthouse Navigation Shelter in Bend and the Franklin Avenue Shelter run by NeighborImpact in Bend are all full. It comes as a winter storm with temperatures in the teens down to the single digits is hitting Central Oregon. “We...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco
The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores
Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe’s...
Illegal marijuana grow raided at home in Three Rivers area south of Sunriver; three suspects charged
Community complaints and tips led to a raid and dismantling of an illegal marijuana grow Wednesday at a home in the Three Rivers area south of Sunriver and charges against three people, officials said Friday, also noting dangerous building code violations. The post Illegal marijuana grow raided at home in Three Rivers area south of Sunriver; three suspects charged appeared first on KTVZ.
Highway 20 reopens east of Sisters after serious-injury crash
A reported serious-injury crash Friday afternoon prompted closure of U.S. Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters for over three hours, authorities said. The post Highway 20 reopens east of Sisters after serious-injury crash appeared first on KTVZ.
Smoky fire hits outbuilding west of Redmond, used to house chickens; no injuries reported
A fire Wednesday afternoon damaged an outbuilding west of Redmond that was used to house chickens and store feed, but no one was injured and all animals were accounted for, officials said. The post Smoky fire hits outbuilding west of Redmond, used to house chickens; no injuries reported appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Public Works shares information on sidewalk snow removal rules
If you've walked at all around town, seeing piles of snow and sheets of ice on and around sidewalks should come as no surprise. The post Bend Public Works shares information on sidewalk snow removal rules appeared first on KTVZ.
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond
A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities confirmed. The post Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond police seek driver of pickup who may have witnessed serious-injury vehicle-pedestrian crash
Redmond police are looking for a pickup truck driver who may have witnessed a vehicle-pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. The post Redmond police seek driver of pickup who may have witnessed serious-injury vehicle-pedestrian crash appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’
At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot
A semi-truck driver was struck and killed on Highway 97 in Redmond Monday evening after he stopped his rig on the highway shoulder, got out and tried to cross five lanes of travel, police said Tuesday. The post Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Power surge fries customers’ appliances
It was bad enough for the 1,600 Madras Central Electric Cooperative customers who lost power Sunday, Dec. 11, some for well over 24 hours. But even after the power came back on, Doug and Debbie Schultz found themselves still in the cold. The electricity came back on with such a surge it fried the motor in their furnace.
C.O. drug agents arrest Bend man, accused of trafficking in fentanyl, meth on Hunnell Road
A Bend man accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Central Oregon and trafficking in them at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment was arrested by drug agents Thursday in a nearby traffic stop. The post C.O. drug agents arrest Bend man, accused of trafficking in fentanyl, meth on Hunnell Road appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ What’s up with the coyotes at Hayden Homes Amphitheater?
If you’ve been walking by Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, you may have noticed coyotes roaming around. But don’t worry — they aren’t real. The fake coyotes are decoys meant to scare away geese. The Old Mill District said the coyotes worked at first. But somehow,...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Meet Bear, a laid-back senior gentleman
Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
bendsource.com
Gung Ho: Bend Keeps Bringing in the Big Names for 2023
T's not even 2023, and the concert lineup keeps getting better and better with many musicians trying to stop in Bend on tour. Is it the breathtaking location, with the river and snow-capped surrounding mountains? The growth of the city? The outdoor opportunities? The sunny days? Whatever it is, Bend is bringing in some big names next year.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ We found her! Meet the Centennial Logger’s mystery costume designer
There is no doubt you’ve driven by him, looking to see what crazy outfit he’s sporting this year. We’re talking about the Centennial Logger, that piece of roundabout art on SW Reed Market Road that honors history and captures the quirkiness of Bend. But the identity of...
