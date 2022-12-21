ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

KTVZ

Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways

Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon homeless shelters at capacity as winter storm rolls in

The warming shelters at the Mountainview Fellowship Church in Redmond, the Lighthouse Navigation Shelter in Bend and the Franklin Avenue Shelter run by NeighborImpact in Bend are all full. It comes as a winter storm with temperatures in the teens down to the single digits is hitting Central Oregon. “We...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco

The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores

Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe’s...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Illegal marijuana grow raided at home in Three Rivers area south of Sunriver; three suspects charged

Community complaints and tips led to a raid and dismantling of an illegal marijuana grow Wednesday at a home in the Three Rivers area south of Sunriver and charges against three people, officials said Friday, also noting dangerous building code violations. The post Illegal marijuana grow raided at home in Three Rivers area south of Sunriver; three suspects charged appeared first on KTVZ.
SUNRIVER, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’

At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’ appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Power surge fries customers’ appliances

It was bad enough for the 1,600 Madras Central Electric Cooperative customers who lost power Sunday, Dec. 11, some for well over 24 hours. But even after the power came back on, Doug and Debbie Schultz found themselves still in the cold. The electricity came back on with such a surge it fried the motor in their furnace.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ What’s up with the coyotes at Hayden Homes Amphitheater?

If you’ve been walking by Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, you may have noticed coyotes roaming around. But don’t worry — they aren’t real. The fake coyotes are decoys meant to scare away geese. The Old Mill District said the coyotes worked at first. But somehow,...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Furry Friends: Meet Bear, a laid-back senior gentleman

Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

Gung Ho: Bend Keeps Bringing in the Big Names for 2023

T's not even 2023, and the concert lineup keeps getting better and better with many musicians trying to stop in Bend on tour. Is it the breathtaking location, with the river and snow-capped surrounding mountains? The growth of the city? The outdoor opportunities? The sunny days? Whatever it is, Bend is bringing in some big names next year.
BEND, OR

