Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday. Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists as...
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
CHARLOTTE (134) Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134.
Bitter cold loss leaves Browns outside playoffs once again
CLEVELAND (AP) — There's nothing left for the Cleveland Browns to accomplish this season, another failed one in a long line of malfunctions for one of the NFL's most inept franchises. Since 1999, they've had three winning seasons. Count 'em, three.
AP source: Jets' White cleared by docs, will start Sunday
Mike White is back at quarterback for the New York Jets. And just in time, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.
Vikings offense still seeking complete performance
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O'Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O'Connell has helped foster have continued to...
Golden State 123, Memphis 109
MEMPHIS (109) Brooks 4-12 4-5 13, Jackson Jr. 5-7 0-0 11, Adams 2-6 2-2 6, Bane 2-13 5-6 9, Morant 15-29 4-7 36, Clarke 4-5 1-2 9, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Aldama 3-7 0-2 9, Jones 3-4 6-6 13, Konchar 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 39-94 22-30 109.
Denver 128, Phoenix 125
PHOENIX (125) Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125.
Creighton 80, DePaul 65
DEPAUL (6-7) Johnson 4-11 1-2 11, Nelson 4-8 1-1 9, Penn 5-14 1-2 12, Gebrewhit 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 5-15 2-2 14, Terry 5-12 2-2 14, Anei 0-6 0-0 0, Cruz 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 25-73 7-9 65.
