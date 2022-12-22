Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
KU players ‘excited and determined’ to make a statement in the Liberty Bowl
Cobee Bryant called his shot early this season and followed through. Now, ahead of Kansas football’s game against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl, the sophomore cornerback is calling his shot again. Prior to KU’s game against West Virginia in Week 2, Bryant said KU wanted to “shock” the world...
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have moved up to No. 9 with a total of 1,017 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State.
Shorthanded Hogs remain confident with SEC play on horizon
No. 9 Arkansas (11-1) has overcome plenty of obstacles already this season, but an entirely different challenge awaits as the shorthanded Razorbacks turn the the page to the beginning of SEC play with a Wednesday trip to Baton Rogue (La.) to take on an LSU team off to an 11-1 start under first-year coach Matt McMahon.
Adonijah Green could be 'a monster' for Louisville defense
Louisville signee Adonijah Green committed to Louisville just over a year ago, doing so on Christmas Eve in 2021. Last Wednesday he made that commitment official by signing with UofL during the early signing period. The 6-foot-5, 203-pound four-star prospect recorded 69 tackles, with 11 sacks, as a senior to...
Will Kendall Diggs be X-Factor for Arkansas lineup?
The Arkansas Razorback lineup is set to replace seven everyday starters from last season’s College World Series team. Several newcomers are likely to pique the interest of Hog fans leading up to the start of the 2023 season, but sophomore Kendall Diggs is a returner who should not be overlooked.
For the Brohm family, it's a family affair with Louisville football
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm walked into his first radio show last Wednesday night at Roosters in Fern Creek and there were plenty of familiar faces. But the first two faces he saw when he walked in were his mother and father. Oscar Brohm and Donna Brohm were...
Chris Barclay officially named RB coach at Louisville
Former Male High School All-State running back Chris Barclay is coming home. Barclay, who has worked for new U of L coach Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky and Purdue, is joining Brohm's staff at Louisville as the running backs coach. A day after he was hired last week, Brohm confirmed to Cardinal Authority that Barclay was joining his staff but the school made it official on Monday.
KTBS
Tyson Foods consolidating headquarters in Arkansas, many workers refusing to relocate
HOPE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is consolidating its headquarters in Springdale, Ark. in early 2023 and hundreds of workers are refusing to relocate. Approximately 1,000 corporate employees working in the prepared foods, beef and pork units in Chicago; Downers Grove, Ill.; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, who comprise two of Tyson’s largest business divisions.
thv11.com
Arkansas man facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
