Monroe, LA

Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and wanted to speak with the manager.

According to the manager, Davis desired to come to the business and discuss earning his job back. After the manager informed Davis that he did not wish to speak with him, Davis allegedly stated “I’ll blow that m**********r up” prior to ending the call.

School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail

Davis was then located asleep in the living of a residence on Dick Taylor Street in Monroe, La. He was placed under arrest and charged with Violation of Protective Order and Terrorizing.

His bond was set at $26,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

