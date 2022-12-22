Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher
Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
‘Superfan’ has eaten at Whataburger every day for 10 years. Here’s what she’s learned
Whataburger is a Texas staple and the fast food chain has no shortage of ardent fans. But there are regular fans and there are die-hard fans. Ashley Bean Thornton belongs to the latter category.
fox44news.com
Bell County plans to sue Killeen over marijuana proposition
Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners gave the county attorney authority to sue the City of Killeen over the implementation of Proposition A on Thursday. Killeen’s City Council adopted the marijuana proposition after about 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of it. Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for class A or B misdemeanors.
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0