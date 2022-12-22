ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher

Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County plans to sue Killeen over marijuana proposition

Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners gave the county attorney authority to sue the City of Killeen over the implementation of Proposition A on Thursday. Killeen’s City Council adopted the marijuana proposition after about 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of it. Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for class A or B misdemeanors.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING

25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
KILLEEN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy