Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln. Dispatch would not say what time the call came out, or any other details regarding the incident. Dispatch also would not say whether or not anyone was injured or killed in the fire.
Autopsy confirms body found is missing Omaha woman Carrie Allen
(Omaha, NE) - - An autopsy confirms, the woman’s body found in Kansas is a missing Omaha woman. Carrie Allen’s death is being ruled a homicide, but the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing more details of her cause death as they are still investigating. Allen...
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Holton woman dies in weather related accident
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
Nebraska sheriff asks for help after body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Victim dies from injuries following afternoon Northland shooting
Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.
Teens arrested for alleged robbery in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four out of five teens were arrested for an alleged robbery in Lincoln Thursday. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to a residence in the area of Blue Flame Road and Torchlight Lane for a weapons offense. Officers with LPD said they had spoke...
Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Icy K-10 closes as crews attempt to clear jackknifed semi-truck
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed a segment of K-10 after a semi-truck jackknifed on the icy highway. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes.
Body identified in fatal Tecumseh house fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the identity of the man who died in a Tecumseh house fire December 11. The State Fire Marshal said Thursday Matthew Dennon, 64, was found after fire crews searched a home in the 7200 block of SE 2nd St. They worked with the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office to identify Dennon.
38-year-old Lincoln man dies after Friday morning shooting, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are now searching for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Officers were called to the area near 20th and Washington Streets around 12:30 a.m. on a disturbance call. Callers had reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to Police...
