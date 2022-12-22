Read full article on original website
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
krcrtv.com
Fortuna chimney sweep offers free inspections to residents impacted by earthquake
FORTUNA, Calif. — A Fortuna man is using his professional experience to help his fellow community members determine whether or not their fireplaces are safe to use after Tuesday's earthquake. For some houses, even when there is no obvious external damage after an earthquake, there could still be internal...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:02 p.m.] Crash on Hwy 299 Blocks Eastbound Lane
A little after 5 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Hwy 299 near Berry Summit. The two occupants are reported to be trapped and the eastbound lane is completely blocked. Dispatch requested Willow Creek Fire, Salyer Fire, Blue Lake Fire and an ambulance to respond to the scene. Please remember that...
krcrtv.com
City Manager: 90% of Rio Dell has running water, may not be clean for another week
RIO DELL, Calif. — On Friday, Rio Dell city officials briefed the community on the city's earthquake recovery efforts, providing both some good news and less-than-stellar updates. In a taped video posted by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services, Rio Dell City Manager Kyle Knopp talked for...
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
kymkemp.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
KTVU FOX 2
Dramatic photos from Humboldt County's 6.4-quake in Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. - A powerful earthquake that rocked Humboldt County early Tuesday, left two people dead and several others injured. A highway buckled, and a bridge was damaged. Shampoo bottles toppled, and so did a coffee maker. Glass was strewn and storefronts were damaged. This was just some of the...
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
kymkemp.com
Six Businesses in Eureka Looted Following Earthquake
We received reports of looting occurring in Eureka after on the morning of December 20, following a 6.4 earthquake that shook the north coast in the early morning hours. Dr. Paul Domanchuk reported that the Vision Center in Eureka was broken into around 3 a.m. Cash and other items were stolen. The Eureka Police Department was notified.
California Earthquake Sparks Building Collapse in Rio Dell
According to early reports, the earthquake may have already resulted in one person being unaccounted for.
lostcoastoutpost.com
18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
Earthquake updates: Ages of two who died released
4:45 p.m. – Overnight shelter The Red Cross established an overnight shelter for those who were displaced by the earthquake at the Rohner Park Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA. Shelter accommodations, meals, water and earthquake information will be offered at the shelter. For more information, call (707) 506-5083. 2:15 p.m. – Ages of […]
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Sheriff Declares Local Emergency Related to 6.4M Earthquake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a Local Emergency as a result of today’s 6.4M earthquake and widespread damages sustained throughout Humboldt County. The declaration allows for the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs and...
Aftermath of 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County
Thousands of Northern California residents are grappling with damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Humboldt County Tuesday morning.
krcrtv.com
Jury finds former Cher-Ae Heights Casino employee guilty in 2016 robbery
EUREKA, Calif. — Yesterday a Humboldt County jury found a former Cher-Ae Heights Casino employee guilty of robbing the casino back in 2016. According to the county's district attorney's office, surveillance video from Nov. 17, 2016, shows a man, now confirmed to be 29-year-old Aubrey Ross, wearing a mask and a hood jumping a counter in Cher-Ae Heights Casino. Ross held an employee at gunpoint and forced them to stuff tens of thousands of dollars from the casino vault into a backpack before the Ross fled.
kymkemp.com
Atmospheric River Forecast to Bring Up to Six Inches of Rain to Much of the Emerald Triangle, Strong Winds Expected
An atmospheric river (in other words…a lot of rain) is headed to the North Coast starting Monday and lasting through early Tuesday. Some areas could see flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka,. A significant rainstorm will bring heavy rain and possible flooding of small rivers, streams,...
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
2 dead after magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, jolting people awake and leaving tens of thousands without power.
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
North Coast Journal
'Guy's Hometown: From Ferndale to Flavortown' to Air
It's a Humboldt-heavy month at the Food Network. First it was Big Island Kine's feature on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, and now a special Guy's Hometown: From Ferndale to Flavortown episode is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on Dec. 30. Many fair-goers will recall Fieri's crew hauling cameras and equipment around the Humboldt County Fairgrounds, where they filmed the special this past summer. It showcases a couple more local businesses, including Big Island Kine and Fry Burger, Fieri's barbecue lunch for veterans and first responders, and his hosting of the Humboldt County Fair's Chili Cook-off.
Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
