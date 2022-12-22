ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 6:02 p.m.] Crash on Hwy 299 Blocks Eastbound Lane

A little after 5 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Hwy 299 near Berry Summit. The two occupants are reported to be trapped and the eastbound lane is completely blocked. Dispatch requested Willow Creek Fire, Salyer Fire, Blue Lake Fire and an ambulance to respond to the scene. Please remember that...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
kymkemp.com

Six Businesses in Eureka Looted Following Earthquake

We received reports of looting occurring in Eureka after on the morning of December 20, following a 6.4 earthquake that shook the north coast in the early morning hours. Dr. Paul Domanchuk reported that the Vision Center in Eureka was broken into around 3 a.m. Cash and other items were stolen. The Eureka Police Department was notified.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake updates: Ages of two who died released

4:45 p.m. – Overnight shelter The Red Cross established an overnight shelter for those who were displaced by the earthquake at the Rohner Park Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA. Shelter accommodations, meals, water and earthquake information will be offered at the shelter. For more information, call (707) 506-5083. 2:15 p.m. – Ages of […]
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Jury finds former Cher-Ae Heights Casino employee guilty in 2016 robbery

EUREKA, Calif. — Yesterday a Humboldt County jury found a former Cher-Ae Heights Casino employee guilty of robbing the casino back in 2016. According to the county's district attorney's office, surveillance video from Nov. 17, 2016, shows a man, now confirmed to be 29-year-old Aubrey Ross, wearing a mask and a hood jumping a counter in Cher-Ae Heights Casino. Ross held an employee at gunpoint and forced them to stuff tens of thousands of dollars from the casino vault into a backpack before the Ross fled.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
HYDESVILLE, CA
North Coast Journal

'Guy's Hometown: From Ferndale to Flavortown' to Air

It's a Humboldt-heavy month at the Food Network. First it was Big Island Kine's feature on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, and now a special Guy's Hometown: From Ferndale to Flavortown episode is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on Dec. 30. Many fair-goers will recall Fieri's crew hauling cameras and equipment around the Humboldt County Fairgrounds, where they filmed the special this past summer. It showcases a couple more local businesses, including Big Island Kine and Fry Burger, Fieri's barbecue lunch for veterans and first responders, and his hosting of the Humboldt County Fair's Chili Cook-off.
FERNDALE, CA
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

