Carbon County man killed in crash
PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley. Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County. 63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed. The cause of the...
Roaches, dirty ducts and thefts. All 3 are on the minds of Easton public housing tenants.
The Easton Housing Authority’s executive director got an earful last week. Bushkill House resident Denise Thomas told director Tyler Martin she’s got roaches crawling out of her kitchen, her bathroom, everywhere. She can’t sleep at night because they’re in her bed, she said. At the housing...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail
MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
Four were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say four people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 16 in Schuylkill County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, four DUI-related arrests were made along with multiple summary traffic citations. Police say one driver was arrested for DUI, and […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores
FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
Driver’s blood-alcohol level was 3x the legal limit in deadly Pa. crash, DA says
The driver in a deadly wrong-way, head-on crash in Lehigh County had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time, the county district attorney announced. Brian McGoldrick, 42, of Glenside, Pa., was arraigned Thursday on charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault...
It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion
By Maura McInerney and Marsha Levick Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily hold […] The post It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree
A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
Penn
1 dead in Pocono Township house fire
Man found dead during house fire call in Pocono Twp. The Monroe County coroner has identified the man as Andrew Hanft.
thevalleyledger.com
December 25, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Serve on one of our three subcommittees- Quality, Affordable Housing; Vibrant Economic Climate; Regional Cooperation and Community Engagement. Slate Belt Rising, a subsidiary of Community Action Lehigh Valley, is a community revitalization initiative serving the boroughs of Bangor, Pen Argyl, Portland, and Wind Gap. In the coming months, we will begin implementation for projects in our new six-year community plan. Minimum age 18 or 16 with adult. Contact Jaana Kelley, 484-893-1030, jkelley@caclv.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/organization/0011a00000t5KMcAAM.
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania
Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
The IronPigs are here to stay thanks to effort to improve Coca-Cola Park | Turkeys & Trophies
When you survey your employees about a new employee benefit that’s under consideration and fewer than 25% bother to even respond, you should probably find a better benefit to consider. It’s not that we think the subject of the survey – an employee health center – is without merit. Creating such a facility could save county taxpayer money if enough employees use the service instead of going to an outside provider. Usage would be voluntary and require no changes to the county’s existing insurance plan or copays by users. But it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an appetite for this judging by the lack of response. And if few employees use this center, it could very well end up costing taxpayer money, not saving it. Northampton County Council made the right call by voting to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. There’s no need to rush this thing, the majority seemed to feel. We agree. Yet, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed the vote on Dec. 1. He’s also arguing that the budget already has the funding in place for the health center. This isn’t a critical project. If it doesn’t happen next year, what’s the harm? We think McClure should hit pause on this one and work on getting more answers to legitimate questions council members are asking. If he doesn’t, council will need six votes to override the veto. There’s a reasonable case to be made for taking that action. It could come to the floor at council’s next meeting set for Jan. 5.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man allegedly posed as an attorney, took thousands of dollars
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is accused of posing as an attorney and taking thousands of dollars from clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, Michael McAndrew is facing multiple charges relating to theft, fraud, and deceptive business practices. The District Attorney’s office...
Deadly fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
glensidelocal.com
Glenside man facing felony charges for DUI
Brian McGoldrick, 42, of Glenside is facing felony charges for driving intoxicated, crashing head-on into another car and killing an Allentown woman on September 2. McGoldrick’s charges include homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and several other offenses, the Lehigh County district attorney’s office said Thursday.
Nanticoke woman sentenced for thefts in Dallas, Plymouth townships
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Nanticoke was sentenced Thursday to state prison for stealing items from houses in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. Sandra Lee Davis, 41, of Houseman Street, began sobbing when Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced her to six years, six months to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.
Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
Friendly’s shuts down another regional site, leaving 1 left in Lehigh Valley
The nostalgic chain known for old-fashioned hamburgers, sandwiches and ice cream sundaes is dwindling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Friendly’s on Wednesday evening closed for good at 1836 Catasauqua Road, near the Airport Road Shopping Center, an employee who answered the phone Thursday confirmed. Franchisee Bruce Stein, who founded the Tannersville, Monroe County location, also confirmed the closure, although he’s no longer directly affiliated with the Hanover Township, Lehigh County site.
