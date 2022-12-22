Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
San Diego Honda Dealers provide Ramona Dog Park makeover
RAMONA, Calif. — Before we say goodbye to another Christmas, the San Diego Honda Dealers wanted to deliver one more big surprise. In this Zevely Zone, I revisited the Circle G Ranch in Ramona. That's where I met Ryan Gonsalves and his 90-year-old grandmother Hilda. I told them even...
Hundreds of San Diego seniors given free Christmas meal
On a day many places are closed, the doors at the Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center in downtown San Diego are wide open.
Chula Vista couple spreads joy by opening their home to the community for Christmas
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A family in Chula Vista is spreading holiday cheer by opening their doors to the community for Christmas. The couple is known for going all out with their decorations, decking out their home from top to bottom. This year, they are also taking donations to...
NBC Los Angeles
38 Puppies Who Survived Crash in Texas Arrive at San Diego Animal Shelter
Thirty-eight puppies survived a crash Tuesday that occurred in Texas as they were being transported to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Louisiana. An animal transportation vehicle carrying 40 puppies from the Heart of Louisiana Humane Society was headed to a hotel for an overnight rest when the car hit the center median and flipped in Longview, Texas. The driver was able to get out and call for help. Police were able to shut down the freeway, flip the vehicle upright and tow it away. Assessments were done by firemen on the puppies and an emergency vet was called to the scene. Two puppies did not survive the accident.
Vista family loses home after Christmas tree fire
As families rush together to cook and spend time together for the Christmas weekend, firefighters have some warnings.
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
Ramona home engulfed in flames; person escapes before flames takeover
RAMONA, Calif. — A person was displaced on Christmas Eve after their Ramona home was engulfed in flames. Cal Fire San Diego firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Highland Trails Drive in the Ramona area around 7:42 p.m. following reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived on the...
38 puppies on their way to San Diego survive tragic crash
A Christmas miracle happened Tuesday morning when 38 puppies survived a crash while on their way to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Heart of Louisiana Humane Society.
Man driving under the influence of alcohol flips truck into Oceanside backyard
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after he flipped his truck into an Oceanside home's backyard Sunday night. Oceanside Fire Department and police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ocean Village Way in Oceanside around 7:20 p.m. following reports of a crash.
38 Puppies Traveling to California Survive Accident When Van Overturns in Texas
The accident, which tragically killed two dogs, happened early Tuesday morning in Longview, about 130 miles east of Dallas A transport vehicle carrying 40 puppies en route to California flipped on its side on an east Texas highway early Tuesday morning, killing two of the animals. The driver and 38 of the puppies survived the accident, according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, where the dogs were headed. "In my 23 years at the Center, I have never experienced this type of a tragedy," Renee...
Teen's car melted; three-alarm fire burns down construction site on Christmas day
SAN DIEGO — A three-alarm fire erupted at the construction site of what would have been a three-story apartment building at Hornblend and Jewell Street in Pacific Beach around 1 a.m. on Christmas morning. "We looked up, and the flames were up, and the heat was so strong. It's...
thevistapress.com
Vista Pop Warner Coach & Family Need Help
Vista, CA- December 18, 2022 at around 4pm the Christmas tree caught fire and took most of our personal belongings and presents along with half of our home with it. Preparing for the holidays has left us extremely unprepared for something of this nature financially. It’s estimated to take up to 6 months to finish repairs on our house. This has left my mother and 3 sisters, as well as my wife and two sons and brother displaced.
northcountydailystar.com
Vehicle Pursuit – Vista Three Hurt
On Saturday, December 24 around 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a home along Casa Bonita Way to investigate a family disturbance. Family members had reported they believed the suspect, James Park (DOB 12/29/1979), was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. At one point, Park armed himself with a metal rod, threatened his family and damaged property.
NBC San Diego
3 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Ambulance Crash in Oceanside
Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a suspect drove off from deputies and crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to calls of an altercation at a Vista home around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to...
Humane Society Urges Holiday Pet Adoptions Amid Overflowing Shelters
This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help. It is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at or over capacity at its locations in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside, and San...
Driver, 2 pedestrians hurt when car crashes onto sidewalk in East Village
Three people were hospitalized Friday, including the driver of a truck who possibly suffered a seizure and crashed his vehicle into a car and two pedestrians in the East Village neighborhood, authorities said.
Two Firefighters Hospitalized from Pacific Beach Construction Site Blaze
Two firefighters were briefly hospitalized with minor burns suffered Sunday in a fire at a three-story building under construction in Pacific Beach. Both injured firefighters were treated at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest and released. Crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department raced to the scene of the fire in...
Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision in La Jolla identified
A motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision earlier this month in La Jolla was identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
goldrushcam.com
Texas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Possessing Over 3 Pounds of Fentanyl at San Diego International Airport with the Intent to Distribute
December 26, 2022 - SAN DIEGO— Terese L. White, a flight attendant residing in Dallas, Texas, has pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to a drug-trafficking charge, admitting that she used her. privileges as a flight attendant to bypass the more robust security screening process at San Diego...
MarketInk: Magic 92.5’s Jagger and Kristi Present ‘Christmas Wish’ Car to Charity Driver
XHRM-FM Magic 92.5’s “Jagger and Kristi in the Morning,” a 5 a.m.-10 a.m. show hosted by husband-and-wife Mark and Kristi Jagger, recently presented a car to a San Diego man stuck without transportation in the radio station’s annual “Christmas Wish” promotion. For five years,...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0