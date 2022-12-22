ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

CBS 8

San Diego Honda Dealers provide Ramona Dog Park makeover

RAMONA, Calif. — Before we say goodbye to another Christmas, the San Diego Honda Dealers wanted to deliver one more big surprise. In this Zevely Zone, I revisited the Circle G Ranch in Ramona. That's where I met Ryan Gonsalves and his 90-year-old grandmother Hilda. I told them even...
RAMONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

38 Puppies Who Survived Crash in Texas Arrive at San Diego Animal Shelter

Thirty-eight puppies survived a crash Tuesday that occurred in Texas as they were being transported to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Louisiana. An animal transportation vehicle carrying 40 puppies from the Heart of Louisiana Humane Society was headed to a hotel for an overnight rest when the car hit the center median and flipped in Longview, Texas. The driver was able to get out and call for help. Police were able to shut down the freeway, flip the vehicle upright and tow it away. Assessments were done by firemen on the puppies and an emergency vet was called to the scene. Two puppies did not survive the accident.
LONGVIEW, TX
People

38 Puppies Traveling to California Survive Accident When Van Overturns in Texas

The accident, which tragically killed two dogs, happened early Tuesday morning in Longview, about 130 miles east of Dallas A transport vehicle carrying 40 puppies en route to California flipped on its side on an east Texas highway early Tuesday morning, killing two of the animals. The driver and 38 of the puppies survived the accident, according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, where the dogs were headed. "In my 23 years at the Center, I have never experienced this type of a tragedy," Renee...
LONGVIEW, TX
thevistapress.com

Vista Pop Warner Coach & Family Need Help

Vista, CA- December 18, 2022 at around 4pm the Christmas tree caught fire and took most of our personal belongings and presents along with half of our home with it. Preparing for the holidays has left us extremely unprepared for something of this nature financially. It’s estimated to take up to 6 months to finish repairs on our house. This has left my mother and 3 sisters, as well as my wife and two sons and brother displaced.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vehicle Pursuit – Vista Three Hurt

On Saturday, December 24 around 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a home along Casa Bonita Way to investigate a family disturbance. Family members had reported they believed the suspect, James Park (DOB 12/29/1979), was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. At one point, Park armed himself with a metal rod, threatened his family and damaged property.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

3 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Ambulance Crash in Oceanside

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a suspect drove off from deputies and crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to calls of an altercation at a Vista home around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to...
OCEANSIDE, CA
