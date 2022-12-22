Thirty-eight puppies survived a crash Tuesday that occurred in Texas as they were being transported to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Louisiana. An animal transportation vehicle carrying 40 puppies from the Heart of Louisiana Humane Society was headed to a hotel for an overnight rest when the car hit the center median and flipped in Longview, Texas. The driver was able to get out and call for help. Police were able to shut down the freeway, flip the vehicle upright and tow it away. Assessments were done by firemen on the puppies and an emergency vet was called to the scene. Two puppies did not survive the accident.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO