How displacement feels in this South Seattle community: The Ripple Effect

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. We live in a world full of hacks, loopholes and workarounds that often lead to more work and dead ends. When my wife, Kristy, and I discovered a way to live mortgage free, it seemed too good to be true. There had to be a catch. Six years later, we are still living out that dream through the magic of an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU. It’s never been easier for you to do the same.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO